How much did Max Homa win at Nedbank Golf Challenge from the $6,000,000 prize money?

Max Homa had the best week imaginable in South Africa.

First, he enjoyed a safari with Justin Thomas and their respective partners. He then played in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and took home the lion's share of the $6,000,000 prize purse.

The American led the tournament's field from start to finish, ending with a score of 19-under 269 to take the title on Sunday, November 12. He was awarded $1,026,576.60 for his efforts.

Max Homa shot a six-birdie 66 in the first round to tie for the lead with several players. He also went bogey-free on day two (four birdies) to take sole possession of first place, which he did not relinquish for the rest of the tournament.

On the moving day of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, he made the first of his three bogeys of the event, but responded with birdies on the fifth and 14th and an eagle on the 10th. Homa finished strong on Sunday with an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys to take a four stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard.

This is his ninth professional victory and his first on the DP World Tour. It is also his first victory since winning the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour) last January.

How was the 2022-2023 season for Max Homa?

The season about to conclude has been one of the best in Max Homa's professional career. Two victories on the PGA Tour and one on the DP World Tour testify to the great form he has maintained throughout this period.

However, his results also include other interesting moments. On the PGA Tour, Max Homa played 25 tournaments, making 21 cuts, 13 top 10s (including his victories) and 18 top 25s.

Gary Player congratulates Max Homa (left) for his victory at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge (Image via Getty).

The four cuts he suffered came between April and June. Two of his three results outside the top 25 (T55 at the PGA Championship and T43 at The Masters) also came during the same stretch.

As for the other two majors of the season, Homa made the cut at the U.S. Open and earned his first career top-10 in events of this category (T10 at The Open).

Homa played in all the main events of the year (besides the majors) and his results were outstanding. He finished T3 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, T2 at The Genesis Invitational and T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship.

His strong play continued into the postseason, as Homa finished in the top 10 in each of the three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments. This included a T6 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, T5 at the BMW Championship and T9 at the TOUR Championship.

These results saw him make the American team for the Ryder Cup, which he qualified for in his own right. In what was his debut in the tournament, Homa was the United States' best player with 3.5 points earned in five matches played.