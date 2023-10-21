How much money has Brooks Koepka made from LIV Golf so far? Golfer’s earnings explored

Brooks Koepka has openly stated in the past that money was a prime reason for shifting to LIV Golf. Koepka's involvement with LIV Golf has been financially rewarding, with earnings coming from a lucrative contract, individual and team event winnings, and bonuses.

Initially, Koepka signed a contract with LIV Golf for $130 million. But that's not the end of the money trail. His participation in LIV Golf events has also contributed to his earnings. He earned $12.97 million from just the first three LIV Golf events, with each victory adding $4 million to his pocket.

In 2022, Koepka's earnings from LIV Golf events stood at $8,274,100. Across 20 events, his earnings total up to $22,085,600. In his first year with LIV Golf, the golfer banked around $17 million, apart from the signing bonus.

In 2023, Brooks Koepka accumulated $17,495,833 from participating in LIV Golf events. Koepka's earnings from individual LIV Golf events amounted to $13,392,583 and a substantial $4 million bonus.

In one of the LIV Golf Orlando events, Koepka alone took home $4 million, and his team secured an additional $1.5 million, which, when split, added $375,000 to Koepka's earnings.

Here's a breakdown of his earnings from individual LIV golf events in 2023:

Mayakoba: Tied at 27th place, earned $158,000

Tucson: Tied at 24th place, earned $163,000

Orlando: 1st place, earned $4,000,000

Adelaide: Tied at 19th place, earned $310,000

Singapore: Tied at 3rd place, earned $1,500,000

Tulsa: Tied at 6th place, earned $703,000

In another win, Koepka earned $8 million in a single day at the LIV Golf event in Jeddah. This includes a $4 million victory amount and an extra $4 million bonus.

Adding all these earnings gives a clear picture of Koepka's financial journey in LIV Golf. His total earnings in LIV Golf, as of now, have surpassed the $25 million mark. This amount is a combination of his contract amount, event earnings, and other bonuses from LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Practice Day 1

Brooks Koepka's performance at LIV Golf Team Championship so far

Brooks Koepka competed for Smash GC in the LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 in Miami. He won his singles match against Phil Mickelson, earning a point for his team.

However, his team was eliminated after the HyFlyers won the following two points.

Cameron Tringale defeated Jason Kokrak in a singles match, and James Piot and Brendan Steele won in a foursome play against Chase Koepka and Matthew Wolff.

The outcome led to Koepka's team, Smash GC, not advancing further in the championship. There was also mention of tension between Koepka and a teammate during the event.