How much money did Lydia Ko win at the CME Group Tour Championship 2022? Total payouts explored

In a historic run, Lydia Ko won $2 million, the biggest prize money check in LPGA history at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship. The 25-year-old finished 17 overall to grab the title, two strokes ahead of Leona Maguire.

The $2 million winner's check was 28.57 percent of the overall $7 million purse, which is a far greater winner's percentage on the LPGA Tour as compared to the usual 15 percent allocated to winners.

This was even more than the $1.8 million earned by Minjee Lee by clinching both the US Women's Open and Aon Risk Reward Challenge this year.

With three LPGA Tour wins this season, Lydia Ko has won $4,364,403 total this season, falling just $591 short of Lorena Ochoa who tops the single-season earnings record with $4,364,994 in 2007.

This also helped Lydia Ko move up to fifth on the career earnings list, surpassing Suzann Pettersen ($14,837,579) and Lorena Ochoa ($14,863,331) with $16,695,357 in official earnings.

Lydia Ko also won the LPGA Player of the Year award for the second time along with the Vare Trophy for the second consecutive season to end the year with the lowest scoring average. Lydia Ko is now just two points short of the required 27 points to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, the runner-up, Maguire finished 15 under overall to take home $5,50,000 from the $7 million prize money purse.

CME Group Tour Championship 2022 payouts

With the conclusion of the prestigious season-ending championship on Sunday (November 20), take a look at the prize money distribution between the 60-player field.

Win: Lydia Ko, -17, $2,000,000

2: Leona Maguire, -15, $550,000

3: Anna Nordqvist, -14, $340,000

T-4: Georgia Hall, -12, $222,500

T-4: Jeongeun Lee6, -12, $222,500

6: Pajaree Anannarukarn, -10, $150,000

T-7: Hyo Joo Kim, -9, $105,667

T-7: Brooke M. Henderson, -9, $105,667

T-7: Gemma Dryburgh, -9, $105,667

T-10: Celine Boutier, -8, $83,500

T-10: Atthaya Thitikul, -8, $83,500

T-10: Nelly Korda, -8, $83,500

T-13: Moriya Jutanugarn, -7, $76,000

T-13: Madelene Sagstrom, -7, $76,000

T-15: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -6, $72,000

T-15: Danielle Kang, -6, $72,000

T-17: Allisen Corpuz, -5, $67,250

T-17: Chella Choi, -5, $67,250

T-17: Andrea Lee, -5, $67,250

T-17: Lizette Salas, -5, $67,250

T-21: Lexi Thompson, -4, $62,500

T-21: Megan Khang, -4, $62,500

T-21: Amy Yang, -4, $62,500

T-21: Xiyu Janet Lin, -4, $62,500

T-25: Marina Alex, -3, $58,000

T-25: Sei Young Kim, -3, $58,000

T-25: Ayaka Furue, -3, $58,000

T-25: Caroline Masson, -3, $58,000

T-25: Stacy Lewis, -3, $58,000

T-30: Charley Hull, -2, $54,250

T-30: Lilia Vu, -2, $54,250

T-30: Sophia Schubert, -2, $54,250

T-33: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, -1, $50,125

T-33: Ashleigh Buhai, -1, $50,125

T-33: Jin Young Ko, -1, $50,125

T-33: Hannah Green, -1, $50,125

T-33: Narin An, -1, $50,125

T-33: Jennifer Kupcho, -1, $50,125

T-33: In Gee Chun, -1, $50,125

T-33: Minjee Lee, -1, $50,125

T-41: Eun-Hee Ji, E, $46,250

T-41: Sarah Schmelzel, E, $46,250

T-41: Alison Lee, E, $46,250

T-41: Nasa Hataoka, E, $46,250

T-45: Ryann O'Toole, +1, $44,250

T-45: Cheyenne Knight, +1, $44,250

T-45: Maja Stark, +1, $44,250

T-45: Ally Ewing, +1, $44,250

T-49: Pornanong Phatlum, +2, $42,750

T-49: Hinako Shibuno, +2, $42,750

51: A Lim Kim, +3, $42,250

52: Matilda Castren, +4, $42,000

53: Mina Harigae, +5, $41,750

T-54: Hye-Jin Choi, +6, $41,125

T-54: Ariya Jutanugarn, +6, $41,125

T-54: Paula Reto, +6, $41,125

T-54: Carlota Ciganda, +6, $41,125

58: Gaby Lopez, +7, $40,500

T-59: Yuka Saso, +8, $40,125

T-59: Patty Tavatanakit, +8, $40,125

