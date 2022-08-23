How much does Phil Mickelson get from LIV? Contract value and tenure explored

Phil Mickelson joined the newly introduced Saudi-backed LIV Golf series earlier this year. The 2021 PGA Tour champion made his official debut for the controversial series at its opening event in London in June.

It is no secret that Mickelson bagged a hefty paycheck to play in the inaugural season of the invitational tournament. Following his jump, Mickelson has become the highest-paid golfer of the year. His association with LIV Golf became controversial after the PGA Tour suspended him for the same. However, the 52-year-old athlete chose to side with the newly introduced series and defended his choice.

The PGA Tour's suspension doesn't seem to have affected Phil Mickelson's bank account much. The golfer reportedly received a massive amount upfront from LIV. Amid rumors, Golf Channel's Brentley Romine revealed that Mickelson's contract is in the nine-figure range.

According to Romine, Mickelson signed a contract worth around $200 million to play in the Saudi-backed series. He further claimed that Mickelson was paid almost half of the total amount upfront for his participation. This excludes the $25 million prize money he might win. While the length of Mickelson's contract is not revealed yet, it's safe to say that the player will continue to be the highest-paid golfer for a while.

Phil Mickelson becomes the world's highest-paid golfer

Notably, Phil Mickelson is among 48 players in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament. According to a recent report by Forbes, the ace golfer received half of his $200 million upfront to partake in the ongoing LIV Golf series. Forbes noted that Mickelson is currently the highest paid golfer in the world, earning over $138 million in the year.

Unsurprisingly, seven of the 10 highest-paid golfers right now are LIV Golf series players. All players who agreed to sign eight- and nine-figure guaranteed contracts have automatically jumped up on the list. Notably, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth are the only players that do make the list despite turning down LIV Golf.

Notably, Phil Mickelson has not played in any tournament other than LIV since February. The former champion's hiatus from the PGA Tour seems to be permanent, with the PGA taking harsh action against LIV defectors. However, the Saudi-Arabian administration-backed golf series seems like a safer bet for many players due to its high pay.

Golfers can earn up to $5.75 million for winning a LIV event. Interestingly, the player finishing last in the event earns at least $172,000. However, despite the hefty paychecks, not all players seem to be impressed by the series.

Tiger Woods turns down LIV

Interestingly, ace golfer Tiger Woods made headlines as he reportedly turned down an offer of around $1 billion from LIV Golf. Woods dismissed the multi-million-dollar tour backed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman's Public Investment Fund (PIF), stating that he "didn't understand it."

Tiger Woods, a recent inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame, openly criticized the series. Woods slammed players, including Phil Mickelson, who left the PGA Tour to join the new league. The PGA-LIV Golf debate recently blew up as Woods called on players to rally support for the PGA.

