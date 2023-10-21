How much has Phil Mickelson made on LIV Golf this season? Golfer's earnings for 2023 explored

Phil Mickelson has earned over $2 million from LIV Golf this season. He has competed in all 13 tournaments on the Saudi circuit with a best finish of 10th at the Bedminster tournament.
Mickelson started the LIV Golf season with a 27th finish at the Mayakoba tournament. He earned $158,000 from the no-cut tournament and then went on to finish 32nd at the Tucson and 41st at the Orlando tournament.
Here is the prize money Phil Mickelson has earned from the LIV Golf in 2023:
Mayakoba
- Date: Feb 24—26
- Result: 27
- R1: +1
- R2: +4
- R3: -4
- Prize money: $158,000
Tucson
- Date: Mar 17—19
- Result: 32
- R1: -1
- R2: -4
- R3: +4
- Prize money: $175,000
Orlando
- Date: Mar 31—Apr 02
- Result: 41
- R1: -1
- R2: +5
- R3: -4
- Prize money: $135,000
Adelaide
- Date: Apr 21—23
- Result: 16
- R1: -2
- R2: -7
- R3: -3
- Prize money: $310,000
Singapore
- Date: Apr 28—30
- Result: 15
- R1: -5
- R2: -5
- R3: +1
- Prize money: $350,000
Tulsa
- Date: May 12—14
- Result: 45
- R1: +1
- R2: -1
- R3: E
- Prize money: $350,000
DC
- Date: May 26—28
- Result: 44
- R1: +2
- R2: +3
- R3: +4
- Prize money: $126,250
Andalucía
- Date: Jun 30—Jul 02
- Result: 26
- R1: +2
- R2: -1
- R3: +2
- Prize money: $208,750
London
- Date: Jul 07—09
- Result: 41
- R1: E
- R2: +1
- R3: E
- Prize money: $136,250
Greenbrier
- Date: Aug 04—06
- Result: 26
- R1: -4
- R2: +1
- R3: -5
- Prize money: $163,000
Bedminster
- Date: Aug 11—13
- Result: 10
- R1: -1
- R2: -4
- R3: +4
- Prize money: $437,500
Chicago
- Date: Sep 22—24
- Result: 45
- R1: +4
- R2: -3
- R3: +4
- Prize money: $127,500
Jeddah
- Date: Oct 13—15
- Result: 31
- R1: -1
- R2: -2
- R3: -2
- Prize money: $172,500
Phil Mickelson's career earnings
According to Spotrac, Phil Mickelson has earned around $1 billion over the course of his career. His official career earnings are $96,577,701 and has made $2,981,500 from unofficial tournaments. His highest earnings were recorded in 2021 when he earned $8 million.
Here are the earnings of Phil Mickelson over the years:
2023
- Official earnings: $1,617,250
- Earnings: $1,617,250
2022
- Official earnings: $140,608
- Earnings: $140,608
2021
- Official earnings: $2,707,199
- Player Impact Program: $6,000,000
- Earnings: $8,707,199
2020
- Official earnings: $1,493,908
- Tour Bonus $110,000
- Earnings: $1,603,908
2019
- Official earnings: $2,440,221
- Earnings: $2,440,221
2018
- Official earnings: $4,595,187
- Earnings: $4,595,187
2017
- Official earnings: $2,102,599
- Earnings: $2,102,599
2016
- Official earnings: $4,022,628
- Earnings: $4,022,628
2015
- Official earnings: $2,154,200
- Earnings: $2,154,200
2014
- Official earnings: $2,158,019
- Earnings: $2,158,019
2013
- Official earnings: $5,495,793
- Earnings: $5,495,793
2012
- Official earnings: $4,203,821
- Unofficial earnings: $417,500
- Earnings: $4,621,321
2011
- Official earnings: $3,768,879
- Earnings: $3,768,879
2010
- Official earnings: $3,821,733
- Unofficial earnings: $44,000
- Earnings: $3,865,733
2009
- Official earnings: $5,332,755
- Unofficial earnings: $1,200,000
- Earnings: $6,532,755
2008
- Official earnings: $5,188,875
- Unofficial earnings: $195,000
- Earnings: $5,383,875
2007
- Official earnings: $5,819,988
- Earnings: $5,819,988
2006
- Official earnings: $4,256,505
- Earnings: $4,256,505
Mickelson has been playing in the season finale event of the LIV Golf. The Team Championship of the circuit is underway in Miami and will have its finale on Sunday, October 22.
Phil Mickelson's team Hyflyers beat Brooks Koepka's Smash GC on Friday and qualified for the semifinal, which will take place on Saturday, October 21. Hyflyers will face 4Aces GC on Saturday.