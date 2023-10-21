Golf
  • How much has Phil Mickelson made on LIV Golf this season? Golfer's earnings for 2023 explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 21, 2023 14:13 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One
Phil Mickelson (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has earned over $2 million from LIV Golf this season. He has competed in all 13 tournaments on the Saudi circuit with a best finish of 10th at the Bedminster tournament.

Mickelson started the LIV Golf season with a 27th finish at the Mayakoba tournament. He earned $158,000 from the no-cut tournament and then went on to finish 32nd at the Tucson and 41st at the Orlando tournament.

Here is the prize money Phil Mickelson has earned from the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

  • Date: Feb 24—26
  • Result: 27
  • R1: +1
  • R2: +4
  • R3: -4
  • Prize money: $158,000

Tucson

  • Date: Mar 17—19
  • Result: 32
  • R1: -1
  • R2: -4
  • R3: +4
  • Prize money: $175,000

Orlando

  • Date: Mar 31—Apr 02
  • Result: 41
  • R1: -1
  • R2: +5
  • R3: -4
  • Prize money: $135,000

Adelaide

  • Date: Apr 21—23
  • Result: 16
  • R1: -2
  • R2: -7
  • R3: -3
  • Prize money: $310,000

Singapore

  • Date: Apr 28—30
  • Result: 15
  • R1: -5
  • R2: -5
  • R3: +1
  • Prize money: $350,000

Tulsa

  • Date: May 12—14
  • Result: 45
  • R1: +1
  • R2: -1
  • R3: E
  • Prize money: $350,000

DC

  • Date: May 26—28
  • Result: 44
  • R1: +2
  • R2: +3
  • R3: +4
  • Prize money: $126,250

Andalucía

  • Date: Jun 30—Jul 02
  • Result: 26
  • R1: +2
  • R2: -1
  • R3: +2
  • Prize money: $208,750

London

  • Date: Jul 07—09
  • Result: 41
  • R1: E
  • R2: +1
  • R3: E
  • Prize money: $136,250

Greenbrier

  • Date: Aug 04—06
  • Result: 26
  • R1: -4
  • R2: +1
  • R3: -5
  • Prize money: $163,000

Bedminster

  • Date: Aug 11—13
  • Result: 10
  • R1: -1
  • R2: -4
  • R3: +4
  • Prize money: $437,500

Chicago

  • Date: Sep 22—24
  • Result: 45
  • R1: +4
  • R2: -3
  • R3: +4
  • Prize money: $127,500

Jeddah

  • Date: Oct 13—15
  • Result: 31
  • R1: -1
  • R2: -2
  • R3: -2
  • Prize money: $172,500

Phil Mickelson's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Phil Mickelson has earned around $1 billion over the course of his career. His official career earnings are $96,577,701 and has made $2,981,500 from unofficial tournaments. His highest earnings were recorded in 2021 when he earned $8 million.

Here are the earnings of Phil Mickelson over the years:

2023

  • Official earnings: $1,617,250
  • Earnings: $1,617,250

2022

  • Official earnings: $140,608
  • Earnings: $140,608

2021

  • Official earnings: $2,707,199
  • Player Impact Program: $6,000,000
  • Earnings: $8,707,199

2020

  • Official earnings: $1,493,908
  • Tour Bonus $110,000
  • Earnings: $1,603,908

2019

  • Official earnings: $2,440,221
  • Earnings: $2,440,221

2018

  • Official earnings: $4,595,187
  • Earnings: $4,595,187

2017

  • Official earnings: $2,102,599
  • Earnings: $2,102,599

2016

  • Official earnings: $4,022,628
  • Earnings: $4,022,628

2015

  • Official earnings: $2,154,200
  • Earnings: $2,154,200

2014

  • Official earnings: $2,158,019
  • Earnings: $2,158,019

2013

  • Official earnings: $5,495,793
  • Earnings: $5,495,793

2012

  • Official earnings: $4,203,821
  • Unofficial earnings: $417,500
  • Earnings: $4,621,321

2011

  • Official earnings: $3,768,879
  • Earnings: $3,768,879

2010

  • Official earnings: $3,821,733
  • Unofficial earnings: $44,000
  • Earnings: $3,865,733

2009

  • Official earnings: $5,332,755
  • Unofficial earnings: $1,200,000
  • Earnings: $6,532,755

2008

  • Official earnings: $5,188,875
  • Unofficial earnings: $195,000
  • Earnings: $5,383,875

2007

  • Official earnings: $5,819,988
  • Earnings: $5,819,988

2006

  • Official earnings: $4,256,505
  • Earnings: $4,256,505

Mickelson has been playing in the season finale event of the LIV Golf. The Team Championship of the circuit is underway in Miami and will have its finale on Sunday, October 22.

Phil Mickelson's team Hyflyers beat Brooks Koepka's Smash GC on Friday and qualified for the semifinal, which will take place on Saturday, October 21. Hyflyers will face 4Aces GC on Saturday.

Quick Links

