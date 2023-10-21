How much has Phil Mickelson made on LIV Golf this season? Golfer's earnings for 2023 explored

Phil Mickelson has earned over $2 million from LIV Golf this season. He has competed in all 13 tournaments on the Saudi circuit with a best finish of 10th at the Bedminster tournament.

Mickelson started the LIV Golf season with a 27th finish at the Mayakoba tournament. He earned $158,000 from the no-cut tournament and then went on to finish 32nd at the Tucson and 41st at the Orlando tournament.

Here is the prize money Phil Mickelson has earned from the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Result: 27

R1: +1

R2: +4

R3: -4

Prize money: $158,000

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Result: 32

R1: -1

R2: -4

R3: +4

Prize money: $175,000

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Result: 41

R1: -1

R2: +5

R3: -4

Prize money: $135,000

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Result: 16

R1: -2

R2: -7

R3: -3

Prize money: $310,000

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Result: 15

R1: -5

R2: -5

R3: +1

Prize money: $350,000

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Result: 45

R1: +1

R2: -1

R3: E

Prize money: $350,000

DC

Date: May 26—28

Result: 44

R1: +2

R2: +3

R3: +4

Prize money: $126,250

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Result: 26

R1: +2

R2: -1

R3: +2

Prize money: $208,750

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Result: 41

R1: E

R2: +1

R3: E

Prize money: $136,250

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Result: 26

R1: -4

R2: +1

R3: -5

Prize money: $163,000

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Result: 10

R1: -1

R2: -4

R3: +4

Prize money: $437,500

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Result: 45

R1: +4

R2: -3

R3: +4

Prize money: $127,500

Jeddah

Date: Oct 13—15

Result: 31

R1: -1

R2: -2

R3: -2

Prize money: $172,500

Phil Mickelson's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Phil Mickelson has earned around $1 billion over the course of his career. His official career earnings are $96,577,701 and has made $2,981,500 from unofficial tournaments. His highest earnings were recorded in 2021 when he earned $8 million.

Here are the earnings of Phil Mickelson over the years:

2023

Official earnings: $1,617,250

Earnings: $1,617,250

2022

Official earnings: $140,608

Earnings: $140,608

2021

Official earnings: $2,707,199

Player Impact Program: $6,000,000

Earnings: $8,707,199

2020

Official earnings: $1,493,908

Tour Bonus $110,000

Earnings: $1,603,908

2019

Official earnings: $2,440,221

Earnings: $2,440,221

2018

Official earnings: $4,595,187

Earnings: $4,595,187

2017

Official earnings: $2,102,599

Earnings: $2,102,599

2016

Official earnings: $4,022,628

Earnings: $4,022,628

2015

Official earnings: $2,154,200

Earnings: $2,154,200

2014

Official earnings: $2,158,019

Earnings: $2,158,019

2013

Official earnings: $5,495,793

Earnings: $5,495,793

2012

Official earnings: $4,203,821

Unofficial earnings: $417,500

Earnings: $4,621,321

2011

Official earnings: $3,768,879

Earnings: $3,768,879

2010

Official earnings: $3,821,733

Unofficial earnings: $44,000

Earnings: $3,865,733

2009

Official earnings: $5,332,755

Unofficial earnings: $1,200,000

Earnings: $6,532,755

2008

Official earnings: $5,188,875

Unofficial earnings: $195,000

Earnings: $5,383,875

2007

Official earnings: $5,819,988

Earnings: $5,819,988

2006

Official earnings: $4,256,505

Earnings: $4,256,505

Mickelson has been playing in the season finale event of the LIV Golf. The Team Championship of the circuit is underway in Miami and will have its finale on Sunday, October 22.

Phil Mickelson's team Hyflyers beat Brooks Koepka's Smash GC on Friday and qualified for the semifinal, which will take place on Saturday, October 21. Hyflyers will face 4Aces GC on Saturday.