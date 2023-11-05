How much did Sarit Suwannarut win from the $1,500,000 purse in the China Open?

Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut won the Volvo China Open on Sunday with a 19-under 269. Suwannarut, 25, earned his second Asian Tour victory and took home the largest share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Sarit Suwannarut's earnings for winning the China Open totaled $270,000. It is Suwannarut's largest earnings on the Asian Tour, tied for the same result at the 2022 Indonesian Masters.

His career highlights in terms of earnings in the Asian Tour, in addition to the two aforementioned wins, include the 2022 Taiwan Masters (T3, $60,000), the Korea Open (T6, $26,013.63) and the Malaysia Open (T7, $24,800).

Sarit Suwannarut had an admirable performance at the China Open where he went from strength to strength to win the title. He started with two consecutive rounds of 70, but improved significantly on Saturday with a 65.

Saving his best golf for last, the Thai shot the best round of the day (64, tied with India's Karandeep Kochhar) to finish six shots clear of runners-up Taichi Kho of Hong Kong and Chen Guxin of China.

Why is Sarit Suwannarut's win at the China Open so important?

The China Open is one of the 10 tournaments scheduled for the Asian Tour's International Series in 2023. The top-ranked players in this series of events will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the LIV Golf roster for next season.

The $270,000 earned by Sarit Suwannarut after winning the China Open propelled him up more than 80 places on the International Series Order of Merit. He is currently ranked ninth on the list with two tournaments remaining.

Sarit Suwannarut at the China Open (Image via Asian Tour).

Players ranked six through 36 on the Order of Merit are guaranteed a spot in the first round of the LIV Golf qualifying event in Abu Dhabi in December. Suwannarut is all but qualified for that event.

But with outstanding results in the two remaining tournaments (Hong Kong Open and Indonesian Masters), Suwannarut could move into the top 5 on the International Series Order of Merit. If he does so, he will enter the qualifying tournament in the second round.

Currently, Suwannarut needs to win $103,000 in the remaining two tournaments to overtake Wade Ormsby in fifth place (assuming the Australian does not win a penny in the remaining tournaments). Still, the Thai international has an extremely difficult task.

Considering the purses that Asian Tour events typically carry, Suwannarut needs to finish in the top four at both events to have any hope of finishing in the top five on the International Series. A win in either event would virtually secure his spot.

However, this win in China could give him the emotional boost he needs. No less encouraging for him is the fact that one of the two remaining tournaments is the Indonesian Masters, where he will be playing as the defending champion.