How much did Tommy Fleetwood win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022? Payouts at the DP World Tour event explored

Tommy Fleetwood ended his three-year winless drought by clinching the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 taking home a whopping $1,025,000. The penultimate event of the DP World Tour concluded on November 13 at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
The event ended in a dramatic finale, where Tommy came from behind to win over Ryan Fox by just one stroke. Tommy almost withdrew from the tournament on Thursday due to ill health. The Englishman carded a 5 under 67 to clinch his sixth DP World Tour title and his second Nedbank Golf Challenge title. This was his first tour victory since the 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge title. The next two editions of the tournament were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, he ended the week at 11 under, one shot ahead of Ryan Fox, who missed the title after hitting a bogey on the final hole. Meanwhile, Sharma finished third, two strokes behind Tommy.
"It has been a great week," Fleetwood said. "I have so many memories of this place, this has added to that. It was a lovely feeling.”
Tommy is currently ranked 13th in the DP World Tour rankings and will look forward to continuing his form in the season-ending Championships.
Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 prize money payouts
The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge featured a prize money purse of $6 million with the winner taking home $1,025,000, and the second-place finisher taking home $665,000. The tournament started with 66 players, with each player being paid for completing all four rounds.
While the majority of golf tournaments have upscaled their prize money purse, the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 reduced its prize money purse from $7.5 million in 2019 to $6 million this year after not being held for the past two years.
In addition, the winner, Tommy Fleetwood, earned 1,165 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule, and approximately 14.9 Official World Ranking points.
Moroever, he gets a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour as well as guaranteed berths into significant tour events.
Below is the entire prize money breakdown for all the players at the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022.
1 $1,025,000
2 $665,000
3 $381,000
4 $302,000
5 $256,000
6 $212,000
7 $182,000
8 $152,000
9 $136,000
10 $121,000
11 $111,000
12 $104,000
13 $98,000
14 $93,000
15 $89,000
16 $85,000
17 $82,000
18 $78,000
19 $75,000
20 $73,000
21 $71,000
22 $69,000
23 $67,000
24 $65,000
25 $63,000
26 $61,000
27 $59,200
28 $57,400
29 $55,600
30 $53,800
31 $52,000
32 $50,200
33 $48,400
34 $46,600
35 $44,800
36 $43,000
37 $41,700
38 $40,400
39 $39,200
40 $38,000
41 $36,800
42 $35,600
43 $34,400
44 $33,200
45 $32,000
46 $30,800
47 $29,600
48 $28,400
49 $27,200
50 $26,000
51 $24,800
52 $23,600
53 $22,400
54 $21,200
55 $20,600
56 $20,000
57 $19,400
58 $18,800
59 $18,200
60 $17,600
61 $17,000
62 $16,400
63 $15,800
64 $15,200
65 $14,600
66 $14,100
The DP Tour now heads towards its last tournament this season, DP World Tour Championship, which will be held from November 17 to 20.