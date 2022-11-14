Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 final leaderboard, prize distribution, results and more

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge ended on Sunday, November 13, with Tommy Fleetwood winning the trophy. The golfer edged past Ryan Fox to clinch victory at the DP World Tour event at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
Fleetwood ended a three-year winless drought with a win on Sunday. The English golfer saved his best for the last to come from behind with a round of 67.
He successfully defended the title he won in 2019, by climbing up from a tie for seventh overnight. He became the first player to win back-to-back Nedbank Golf Challenge titles since Lee Westwood in 2011.
New Zealand's Ryan Fox managed 11-under 277 to settle for second. The golfer was highly involved in the title run in the final round. However, the wild round, which saw conditions change and a weather delay, saw Fleetwood take advantage by shooting 5-under 67. Fleetwood holed out for an eagle 3 to take the lead, making it the fan-favorite shot of the tournament.
Meanwhile, India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished in solo third place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He was two shots behind Fleetwood. Richie Ramsay finished fourth, while Sebastian Soderberg and Christiaan Bezuidenhout settled for tied fifth position.
2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge: Final results and prize money payouts
With the Nedbank Golf Challenge win, Tommy Fleetwood bagged the winner's share of $1,025,000 from the total $6,000,000 purse. The Englishman also earned a valuable 14.9 Official World Golf Ranking points for the win.
The golfer also scored 1,165 DP World Tour points, which sees him get into the top spot in the qualification table for the upcoming DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Runner-up Ryan Fox bagged $665,000, while third-placed Shubhankar Sharma won $381,000 at the event. As per the DP World Tour prize system, the last-placed golfer won $14,633. It is pertinent to note that there wasn’t a cut this week. All 66 players finished the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the 42nd event of the season.
Here is the final Nedbank Golf Challenge leaderboard with the prize money won:
- 1 - Tommy Fleetwood - $1,025,000
- 2 - Ryan Fox - $665,000
- 3 - Shubhankar Sharma - $381,000
- 4 - Richie Ramsay - $302,000
- T5 - Sebastian Soderberg - $234,000
- T5 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $234,000
- 7 - Gavin Green - $182,000
- T8 - Min Woo Lee - $124,800
- T8 - Richard Bland - $124,800
- T8 - Maximilian Kieffer - $124,800
- T8 - Rasmus Højgaard - $124,800
- T8 - Branden Grace - $124,800
- T13 - Jordan Smith - $87,500
- T13 - Ewen Ferguson - $87,500
- T13 - Scott Jamieson - $87,500
- T13 - Thriston Lawrence - $87,500
- T13 - Luke Donald - $87,500
- T13 - Thomas Detry - $87,500
- T19 - David Law - $70,000
- T19 - Sam Horsfield - $70,000
- T19 - Ross Fisher - $70,000
- T19 - Adrian Otaegui - $70,000
- T19 - Paul Waring - $70,000
- T19 - Richard Sterne - $70,000
- T25 - Lucas Herbert - $60,150
- T25 - Ashun Wu - $60,150
- T25 - Marcel Schneider - $60,150
- T25 - Yannik Paul - $60,150
- T29 - Joakim Lagergren - $53,800
- T29 - Romain Langasque - $53,800
- T29 - Fabrizio Zanotti - $53,800
- T32 - Antoine Rozner - $47,500
- T32 - Robert Macintyre - $47,500
- T32 - Edoardo Molinari - $47,500
- T32 - Jorge Campillo - $47,500
- T36 - Oliver Wilson - $40,460
- T36 - Dale Whitnell - $40,460
- T36 - Sean Crocker - $40,460
- T36 - Oliver Bekker - $40,460
- T36 - Adrian Meronk - $40,460
- T41 - Marcus Armitage - $35,600
- T41 - Rafa Cabrera Bello - $35,600
- T41 - Matthieu Pavon - $35,600
- T44 - Thorbjørn Olesen - $30,800
- T44 - Guido Migliozzi - $30,800
- T44 - Matthew Jordan - $30,800
- T44 - Victor Perez - $30,800
- T44 - George Coetzee - $30,800
- T49 - Shaun Norris - $26,000
- T49 - Connor Syme - $26,000
- T49 - Eddie Pepperell - $26,000
- T52 - Hurly Long - $22,400
- T52 - Justin Walters - $22,400
- T52 - Jc Ritchie - $22,400
- 55 - Nicolai Højgaard - $20,600
- T56 - Richard Mansell - $19,700
- T56 - Tapio Pulkkanen - $19,700
- T58 - Kalle Samooja - $18,200
- T58 - Wil Besseling - $18,200
- T58 - Matthew Southgate - $18,200
- T61 - Haotong Li - $16,700
- T61 - Adri Arnaus - $16,700
- 63 - Pablo Larrazábal - $15,800
- T64 - Zander Lombard - $14,633
- T64 - Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - $14,633
- T64 - Callum Shinkwin - $14,633
After a successful Nedbank Golf Challenge outing in South Africa, the 2022 European Tour will now travel to Dubai next week for the season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship.