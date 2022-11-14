Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 final leaderboard, prize distribution, results and more

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge ended on Sunday, November 13, with Tommy Fleetwood winning the trophy. The golfer edged past Ryan Fox to clinch victory at the DP World Tour event at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Fleetwood ended a three-year winless drought with a win on Sunday. The English golfer saved his best for the last to come from behind with a round of 67.

He successfully defended the title he won in 2019, by climbing up from a tie for seventh overnight. He became the first player to win back-to-back Nedbank Golf Challenge titles since Lee Westwood in 2011.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox managed 11-under 277 to settle for second. The golfer was highly involved in the title run in the final round. However, the wild round, which saw conditions change and a weather delay, saw Fleetwood take advantage by shooting 5-under 67. Fleetwood holed out for an eagle 3 to take the lead, making it the fan-favorite shot of the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished in solo third place at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. He was two shots behind Fleetwood. Richie Ramsay finished fourth, while Sebastian Soderberg and Christiaan Bezuidenhout settled for tied fifth position.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge: Final results and prize money payouts

With the Nedbank Golf Challenge win, Tommy Fleetwood bagged the winner's share of $1,025,000 from the total $6,000,000 purse. The Englishman also earned a valuable 14.9 Official World Golf Ranking points for the win.

The golfer also scored 1,165 DP World Tour points, which sees him get into the top spot in the qualification table for the upcoming DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Runner-up Ryan Fox bagged $665,000, while third-placed Shubhankar Sharma won $381,000 at the event. As per the DP World Tour prize system, the last-placed golfer won $14,633. It is pertinent to note that there wasn’t a cut this week. All 66 players finished the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the 42nd event of the season.

Here is the final Nedbank Golf Challenge leaderboard with the prize money won:

1 - Tommy Fleetwood - $1,025,000

2 - Ryan Fox - $665,000

3 - Shubhankar Sharma - $381,000

4 - Richie Ramsay - $302,000

T5 - Sebastian Soderberg - $234,000

T5 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $234,000

7 - Gavin Green - $182,000

T8 - Min Woo Lee - $124,800

T8 - Richard Bland - $124,800

T8 - Maximilian Kieffer - $124,800

T8 - Rasmus Højgaard - $124,800

T8 - Branden Grace - $124,800

T13 - Jordan Smith - $87,500

T13 - Ewen Ferguson - $87,500

T13 - Scott Jamieson - $87,500

T13 - Thriston Lawrence - $87,500

T13 - Luke Donald - $87,500

T13 - Thomas Detry - $87,500

T19 - David Law - $70,000

T19 - Sam Horsfield - $70,000

T19 - Ross Fisher - $70,000

T19 - Adrian Otaegui - $70,000

T19 - Paul Waring - $70,000

T19 - Richard Sterne - $70,000

T25 - Lucas Herbert - $60,150

T25 - Ashun Wu - $60,150

T25 - Marcel Schneider - $60,150

T25 - Yannik Paul - $60,150

T29 - Joakim Lagergren - $53,800

T29 - Romain Langasque - $53,800

T29 - Fabrizio Zanotti - $53,800

T32 - Antoine Rozner - $47,500

T32 - Robert Macintyre - $47,500

T32 - Edoardo Molinari - $47,500

T32 - Jorge Campillo - $47,500

T36 - Oliver Wilson - $40,460

T36 - Dale Whitnell - $40,460

T36 - Sean Crocker - $40,460

T36 - Oliver Bekker - $40,460

T36 - Adrian Meronk - $40,460

T41 - Marcus Armitage - $35,600

T41 - Rafa Cabrera Bello - $35,600

T41 - Matthieu Pavon - $35,600

T44 - Thorbjørn Olesen - $30,800

T44 - Guido Migliozzi - $30,800

T44 - Matthew Jordan - $30,800

T44 - Victor Perez - $30,800

T44 - George Coetzee - $30,800

T49 - Shaun Norris - $26,000

T49 - Connor Syme - $26,000

T49 - Eddie Pepperell - $26,000

T52 - Hurly Long - $22,400

T52 - Justin Walters - $22,400

T52 - Jc Ritchie - $22,400

55 - Nicolai Højgaard - $20,600

T56 - Richard Mansell - $19,700

T56 - Tapio Pulkkanen - $19,700

T58 - Kalle Samooja - $18,200

T58 - Wil Besseling - $18,200

T58 - Matthew Southgate - $18,200

T61 - Haotong Li - $16,700

T61 - Adri Arnaus - $16,700

63 - Pablo Larrazábal - $15,800

T64 - Zander Lombard - $14,633

T64 - Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - $14,633

T64 - Callum Shinkwin - $14,633

After a successful Nedbank Golf Challenge outing in South Africa, the 2022 European Tour will now travel to Dubai next week for the season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

