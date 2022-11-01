“It sums up the mess” - LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood baffled as he receives Legends Tour invite despite DP World Tour ban

LIV Golf’s Lee Westwood was left baffled on Saturday as he received an invite to play on the DP World Tour’s partner Legends Tour. The golfer was confused as it comes amid the legal fight between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour.

The English golfer received an invite to play on the Legends Tour as he faces a proposed ban from the main circuit. Despite the invite, it remains unclear if the rebel players will be allowed to play at the event scheduled to take place next year.

Lee Westwood invited to play at Legends Tour

Lee Westwood turns 50 in April next year and will become eligible to play on the Legends Tour. Interestingly, the organizers seem to be keeping track of him and have now sent an invite to the golfer. The golfer, who has 25 wins on the European Tour, was baffled by it.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the event invite, Westwood termed the situation a “mess”. The golfer also brought up the fact that he felt “unwelcome” at the BMW PGA Championship last month. He stated that he was uncertain about what the European league was planning to do.

He said:

"Straight after the BMW PGA Championship last month – where those of us playing on LIV were made to feel unwelcome by some of those in charge – one of the Legends Tour execs got in contact and asked me if I will play in a few of their events when I pass that milestone, I don’t really want to mention (aged 50), and he actually said there would be funds available to pay me.”

He added:

"So, let’s get this right – the main Tour is trying to ban me, their seniors tour is saying they’ll roll out the red carpet. It sums up the mess. I’m not sure they know what their plan is with all of this."

While the invite sent to Lee Westwood is legitimate, the final verdict on whether the golfer will be eligible to play at the event hasn’t been finalized. As per reports, a panel presided over by Sports Resolutions UK will look into the ongoing legal case. The panel will release a verdict in February 2023 on whether Westwood and other LIV golfers will face a ban from the DP World Tour for their defection to the Saudi-backed series.

It is pertinent to note that the rebel players were handed permits to play in DP World Tour events this season despite the legal case. Meanwhile, the LIV Golf series is set to expand to a 14-events calendar next year. With the expansion, it’ll be interesting to see if LIV golfers will attend any other circuit.

Lee Westwood not 'bothered' by the legal battle

As for Lee Westwood, the Englishman is ready to walk out of the DP World Tour. The golfer stated that he isn’t “bothered” about the legal battle and that he could live without the European circuit. The golfer said that he “enjoyed” the first season of LIV and would continue to play for the Saudi-backed circuit.

He added:

"We have 14 LIV events next year and can play on the Asian Tour, so I’m not overly bothered, to be honest, although I do wonder what exactly I’ve done wrong and will be interested to hear conspiring my support to the Tour over all those years… I’ve really enjoyed this first year with LIV. Like I said, someone coming to me at my age with an offer like this was a ‘no-brainer’."

It is noteworthy that Lee Westwood will next be seen at the Indonesian Masters taking place in December.

