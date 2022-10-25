Adrian Otaegui won the Andalucia Masters in Spain last week. With this, he became the first LIV golfer to win a DP World Tour event. Despite the criticism, the Spaniard fought on and defeated Sweden's Joakim Lagergren by six shots at the Valderrama golf course. It was his fourth win on the DP World Tour.

A week after the win, the golfer is now getting ready for the LIV Golf finale in Miami. Otaegui is set to feature in LIV Golf's team championship, which will be the final event of the controversial series' inaugural season. The player has been recalled to Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC for the team event.

GolfMagic @GolfMagic Adrian Otaegui, who earlier this month became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled to Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC for the Team Championship in Miami this week Adrian Otaegui, who earlier this month became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled to Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC for the Team Championship in Miami this week 👀 https://t.co/FgvsWzlpmU

Adrian Otaegui set to play LIV Golf’s team final

Adrian Otaegui might not have been a favorite in the LIV Golf team championship. However, the golfer's magnificent win at the Andalucia Masters two weeks ago seems to have enhanced his chances of playing in the event. The organizers of the rebel series have been looking at star names for the final, and Otaegui seems to be one of them at the moment.

The Spaniard is set to tee it up at its $50 million team event at the Trump Doral, a golf club owned by former US President Donald Trump in Miami. The event, held from October 28 to 30, will see the top teams in the event fight it out for the big prize. This comes weeks after the regular season ended and the individual champion was announced.

Otaegui has only been featured in three LIV events and was last seen in LIV Golf Boston. He finished 45th in the 48-man field. Following this, the 29-year-old was demoted from the starting lineup and made to wait on the sidelines. This was when he decided to compete in the DP World Tour event.

Jamie Hall @jamiehall03 Field is out for LIV Miami. (Very) recent DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui back in Field is out for LIV Miami. (Very) recent DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui back in 👀 https://t.co/jg9QtllV6s

The golfer created an awkward moment in the tour's history by becoming the first LIV golfer to win on the main tour. He also earned major points for the win, making him 10th in the DP World Tour rankings.

Adrian Otaegui becomes a hot property

It is noteworthy that Adrian Otaegui was part of the LIV rebels who successfully campaigned against the ban imposed by DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley.

The Spaniard first appeared in the rebel series in June. He made his debut in London and finished tied for sixth. Following this, he was featured at LIV events in Portland and Boston. He was on the list of players who faced a DP World Tour ban, which followed the PGA Tour's suit. The European circuit also fined the rebel golfers £100,000. However, the players won the legal battle and overturned the ban.

Otaegui now seems to be in demand in both circuits. The golfer seems happy with the developments and looks stoked to return for LIV's season-closing event in Miami. The $50 million team event, held from October 28 to 30 at Trump Doral, will follow a three-round format - Quarterfinals, Semi-finals, and Finals.

Otaegui stands a chance to double down on his earnings from the current season as the event ensures a minimum of $1 million to the teams that bounce on Day 1.

