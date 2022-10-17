“Just unbelievable” – LIV golfer Adrian Otaegui wins Andalucia Masters

Adrian Otaegui won the Andalucia Masters on Sunday. The Spaniard thus became the first LIV golfer to win a DP World Tour event. He defeated Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren to take the title.

Otaegui cruised to the final round by six shots to take the victory at Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain. The golfer, who successfully challenged sanctions against competing in LIV Golf events, celebrated the commanding win in front of his home crowd.

Adrian Otaegui came into the Andalucia Masters as a favorite. The Spanish golfer left fans in little doubt about who was going to win the DP World Tour event held at the famed Valderrama. The 29-year-old kept control throughout the event and took a six-shot lead into the final round.

He was never in danger of being caught. Otaegui had four birdies and only one bogey in a three-under 68 for a tournament-record 19-under 265 total. The score was seven shots better than the previous record on the course. Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren shot 68 and finished six shots behind the winner. Meanwhile, Australia's Min Woo Lee settled for third position.

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour



@adrianotaegui | #EDAM2022 A birdie at the last for a six shot victory, setting the tournament record at -19 A birdie at the last for a six shot victory, setting the tournament record at -19 👏@adrianotaegui | #EDAM2022 https://t.co/2e4nCmSD6Z

"Feel so happy to have my first win in Spain" - Adrian Otaegui

It is pertinent to note that Adrian Otaegui played at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in London in June. He finished tied for sixth in the event. The golfer went on to feature at LIV events held in Portland and Boston as well. Following this, the DP World Tour suspended Otaegui and other players who joined him in the rival series. The European circuit also fined the players £100,000.

However, Otaegui and others challenged the suspension. Winning the suit, the Spaniard became one of three players, alongside Ian Poulter and Justin Harding, to be added to the field for July's Genesis Scottish Open after appealing against the action before Sport Resolutions (UK). With the hearing scheduled for February next year, Otaegui has now contested and emerged victorious in the Andalucia Masters.

Following his fourth DP World Tour title, Adrian Otaegui said that he was happy and excited. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I'm very, very proud… I feel so happy to have my first win in Spain, in front of these crowds, on my favorite golf course in Spain. It's just unbelievable, the week went perfect… I just tried to play my game, tried to play as if I just teed off being square and just tried to beat the others today. I tried to stay focused and play every single hole with the same intensity and that was the main goal today.”

He added:

"The whole week the crowds were absolutely amazing, especially yesterday and today. The scenery was amazing with all the narrow fairways, all the cork trees, all the spectators and all the kids - just unbelievable."

With the Andalucia Masters win, Adrian Otaegui earned some valuable points in the DP World Tour rankings. The golfer jumped from 14th to 10th on the list.

With the LIV Golf season done, the Spaniard now stands a chance to make more appearances on the DP Tour and track down top-ranked players like Rory McIlroy, who has openly spoken against the LIV golfers.

