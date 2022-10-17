LIV Golf Jeddah results, winner, payouts, and more 

LIV Golf Jeddah successfully concluded on Sunday, October 16 with Brooks Koepka clinching the last individual title of the season. However, 54 holes were not enough to notch his win since he squared off with teammate Peter Uihlein as they both finished the final round at 12 under, leading to a playoff.
They matched each other with a birdie on the first two playoff holes. But Koepka sealed his spot the third time as Uihlein hit the third shot from the greenside bunker into the water. Meanwhile, Koepka hit a textbook shot while making a putt to seal his victory at LIV Golf Jeddah and take home the $4 million prize money. This was the first victory since 2021 for the four-time major champion.
"The last two years haven't been fun. It's been a long road," Koepka said, according to ESPN. "I didn't know if my career was over for a half-second. So it's nice to be able to come back and be able to win."
LIV Golf Jeddah prize money breakdown
LIV Golf Jeddah was the last individual event of LIV Golf season. Dustin Johnson bagged the individual championship to take home a $18 million bonus, by ending the season with the highest 121 points. He was followed by Branden Grace (79) and Uilhein (76) taking home $8 million and $4 million, respectively.
While Koepka took the individual title at LIV Golf Jeddah, his team Smash GC claimed the team title and $3 million by finishing 33 under. They were followed by Garcia’s Fireballs GC, who finished 27 and Crushers GC and 4 Aces GC T-3 at 26 under.
Check out the prize money for each player at LIV Golf Jeddah:
- 1 Brooks Koepka -12 $4,000,000
- 2 Peter Uihlein -12 $2,125,000
- T3 Joaquin Niemann -11 $1,275,000
- T3 Sergio Garcia -11 $1,275,000
- T5 Matthew Wolff -10 $816,667
- T5 Dustin Johnson -10 $816,667
- T5 Paul Casey -10 $816,667
- T8 Bernd Wiesberger -9 $602,500
- T8 Charl Schwartzel -9 $602,500
- T10 Anirban Lahiri -8 $550,000
- T10 Abraham Ancer -8 $550,000
- T12 Talor Gooch -7 $289,714
- T12 Jediah Morgan -7 $289,714
- T12 Chase Koepka -7 $289,714
- T12 Lee Westwood -7 $289,714
- T12 Graeme McDowell -7 $289,714
- T12 Patrick Reed -7 $289,714
- T12 Carlos Ortiz -7 $289,714
- T19 Charles Howell III -6 $210,000
- T19 Sihwan Kim -6 $210,000
- T21 Bryson DeChambeau -5 $172,500
- T21 Cameron Smith -5 $172,500
- T21 Jason Kokrak -5 $172,500
- T21 James Piot -5 $172,500
- T25 Phachara Khongwatmai -4 $164,000
- T25 Richard Bland -4 $164,000
- T25 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -4 $164,000
- T28 Branden Grace -3 $156,000
- T28 Sam Horsfield -3 $156,000
- T28 Laurie Canter -3 $156,000
- T28 Louis Oosthuizen -3 $156,000
- T28 Ian Poulter -3 $156,000
- T33 Harold Varner III -2 $149,000
- T33 Hideto Tanihara -2 $149,000
- T35 Marc Leishman -1 $144,000
- T35 Wade Ormsby -1 $144,000
- T35 Phil Mickelson -1 $144,000
- T38 Henrik Stenson 1 $138,000
- T38 Sadom Kaewkanjana 1 $138,000
- T38 Turk Pettit 1 $138,000
- T41 Hudson Swafford 2 $131,000
- T41 Cameron Tringale 2 $131,000
- T41 Scott Vincent 2 $131,000
- T41 Shaun Norris 2 $131,000
- 45 Matt Jones 3 $126,000
- 46 Pat Perez 6 $124,000
- — Martin Kaymer WD $121,000
- — Kevin Na WD $121,000
When is the next LIV Golf event?
With the conclusion of seven out of eight events, LIV Golf heads to its last and final event of the season, Team Championships. The event will be held in Miami at Trump National Doral from October 28 to 30, where the teams will compete for a whopping $50 million.