LIV Golf Jeddah results, winner, payouts, and more 

LIV Golf Jeddah successfully concluded on Sunday, October 16 with Brooks Koepka clinching the last individual title of the season. However, 54 holes were not enough to notch his win since he squared off with teammate Peter Uihlein as they both finished the final round at 12 under, leading to a playoff.

They matched each other with a birdie on the first two playoff holes. But Koepka sealed his spot the third time as Uihlein hit the third shot from the greenside bunker into the water. Meanwhile, Koepka hit a textbook shot while making a putt to seal his victory at LIV Golf Jeddah and take home the $4 million prize money. This was the first victory since 2021 for the four-time major champion.

"The last two years haven't been fun. It's been a long road," Koepka said, according to ESPN. "I didn't know if my career was over for a half-second. So it's nice to be able to come back and be able to win."

LIV Golf Jeddah prize money breakdown

LIV Golf Jeddah was the last individual event of LIV Golf season. Dustin Johnson bagged the individual championship to take home a $18 million bonus, by ending the season with the highest 121 points. He was followed by Branden Grace (79) and Uilhein (76) taking home $8 million and $4 million, respectively.

While Koepka took the individual title at LIV Golf Jeddah, his team Smash GC claimed the team title and $3 million by finishing 33 under. They were followed by Garcia’s Fireballs GC, who finished 27 and Crushers GC and 4 Aces GC T-3 at 26 under.

Check out the prize money for each player at LIV Golf Jeddah:

1 Brooks Koepka -12 $4,000,000

2 Peter Uihlein -12 $2,125,000

T3 Joaquin Niemann -11 $1,275,000

T3 Sergio Garcia -11 $1,275,000

T5 Matthew Wolff -10 $816,667

T5 Dustin Johnson -10 $816,667

T5 Paul Casey -10 $816,667

T8 Bernd Wiesberger -9 $602,500

T8 Charl Schwartzel -9 $602,500

T10 Anirban Lahiri -8 $550,000

T10 Abraham Ancer -8 $550,000

T12 Talor Gooch -7 $289,714

T12 Jediah Morgan -7 $289,714

T12 Chase Koepka -7 $289,714

T12 Lee Westwood -7 $289,714

T12 Graeme McDowell -7 $289,714

T12 Patrick Reed -7 $289,714

T12 Carlos Ortiz -7 $289,714

T19 Charles Howell III -6 $210,000

T19 Sihwan Kim -6 $210,000

T21 Bryson DeChambeau -5 $172,500

T21 Cameron Smith -5 $172,500

T21 Jason Kokrak -5 $172,500

T21 James Piot -5 $172,500

T25 Phachara Khongwatmai -4 $164,000

T25 Richard Bland -4 $164,000

T25 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -4 $164,000

T28 Branden Grace -3 $156,000

T28 Sam Horsfield -3 $156,000

T28 Laurie Canter -3 $156,000

T28 Louis Oosthuizen -3 $156,000

T28 Ian Poulter -3 $156,000

T33 Harold Varner III -2 $149,000

T33 Hideto Tanihara -2 $149,000

T35 Marc Leishman -1 $144,000

T35 Wade Ormsby -1 $144,000

T35 Phil Mickelson -1 $144,000

T38 Henrik Stenson 1 $138,000

T38 Sadom Kaewkanjana 1 $138,000

T38 Turk Pettit 1 $138,000

T41 Hudson Swafford 2 $131,000

T41 Cameron Tringale 2 $131,000

T41 Scott Vincent 2 $131,000

T41 Shaun Norris 2 $131,000

45 Matt Jones 3 $126,000

46 Pat Perez 6 $124,000

— Martin Kaymer WD $121,000

— Kevin Na WD $121,000

When is the next LIV Golf event?

With the conclusion of seven out of eight events, LIV Golf heads to its last and final event of the season, Team Championships. The event will be held in Miami at Trump National Doral from October 28 to 30, where the teams will compete for a whopping $50 million.

Poll : 0 votes