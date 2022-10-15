“Jeddah, the Home of golf…” – Golf fans crack jokes, share funny memes as LIV Golf Jeddah event gets underway

LIV Golf’s penultimate event of the season is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Golfers at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club are competing for the $25 million prize purse. The event kickstarted on October 14 and will end on October 16. The event also finds importance as it's the final chance for teams to find points in order to qualify for the final Team Championships later this month.
The Jeddah event has LIV Golf fans on the edge of their seats as it will decide if their favorite teams make it to the finals for the big prize.
While Dustin Johnson has already bagged the individual championship, the team championship race is wide open. The event also finds major importance as it’s the first time the Saudi-backed series is being held in its home country.
Social media reacts to LIV Golf Jeddah event
At the end of the first round, Brooks Koepka leads the 48-man field. The 32-year-old opened with a flawless round of 8-under 62 making five birdies against zero bogeys. He ultimately signed for a 62. He was followed by LIV London winner Charl Schwartzel.
However, a section of golf fans couldn’t care less about how the players were performing. As the event happened, many came forward to mock the rebel league event being held in Saudi Arabia.
PGA Tour fans, opposing LIV in the PGA-LIV debate, came forward to crack jokes and share memes about the event. While many questioned the controversial nature of the country the event is being hosted at, several others joked about how the event is getting low viewership.
Here's how golf fans reacted to LIV Golf Jeddah on social media:
It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first-time people have come out slamming the controversial series. The LIV series has been getting grilled by a section of golf fans ever since its inception.
LIV Golf Jeddah Round two tee times
The 'Shotgun Start' formatted series will begin in the second round today at 5.15 am ET. Brooks Koepka will go into Round two with a lead and will start the day along with Charl Schwartzel and Hideto Tanihara.
Here are the Round 2 tee times of the LIV Golf Jeddah:
- Hole 1 Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Hideto Tanihara
- Hole 2 Peter Uihlein Patrick Reed Turk Pettit
- Hole 3 James Piot Carlos Ortiz Marc Leishman
- Hole 4 Jediah Morgan Anirban Lahiri Abraham Ancer
- Hole 6 Sergio Garcia Lee Westwood Phil Mickelson
- Hole 7 Bernd Wiesberger Sihwan Kim Phachara Khongwatmai
- Hole 8 Paul Casey Ian Poulter Matthew Wolff
- Hole 9 Louis Oosthuizen Harold Varner Iii Joaquin Niemann
- Hole 10 Dustin Johnson Chase Koepka Cameron Smith
- Hole 11 Shaun Norris Scott Vincent Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Hole 12 Talor Gooch Sam Horsfield Martin Kaymer
- Hole 14 Graeme Mcdowell Charles Howell Iii Henrik Stenson
- Hole 15 Wade Ormsby Bryson Dechambeau Kevin Na
- Hole 16 Jason Kokrak Laurie Canter Richard Bland
- Hole 17 Branden Grace Sadom Kaewkanjana Pat Perez
- Hole 18 Hudson Swafford Matt Jones Cameron Tringale
Viewers can stream the LIV Golf Jeddah event live for free on LIV’s official website, YouTube, and Facebook pages.