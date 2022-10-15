“Jeddah, the Home of golf…” – Golf fans crack jokes, share funny memes as LIV Golf Jeddah event gets underway

LIV Golf’s penultimate event of the season is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Golfers at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club are competing for the $25 million prize purse. The event kickstarted on October 14 and will end on October 16. The event also finds importance as it's the final chance for teams to find points in order to qualify for the final Team Championships later this month.

The Jeddah event has LIV Golf fans on the edge of their seats as it will decide if their favorite teams make it to the finals for the big prize.

While Dustin Johnson has already bagged the individual championship, the team championship race is wide open. The event also finds major importance as it’s the first time the Saudi-backed series is being held in its home country.

Social media reacts to LIV Golf Jeddah event

At the end of the first round, Brooks Koepka leads the 48-man field. The 32-year-old opened with a flawless round of 8-under 62 making five birdies against zero bogeys. He ultimately signed for a 62. He was followed by LIV London winner Charl Schwartzel.

However, a section of golf fans couldn’t care less about how the players were performing. As the event happened, many came forward to mock the rebel league event being held in Saudi Arabia.

PGA Tour fans, opposing LIV in the PGA-LIV debate, came forward to crack jokes and share memes about the event. While many questioned the controversial nature of the country the event is being hosted at, several others joked about how the event is getting low viewership.

Here's how golf fans reacted to LIV Golf Jeddah on social media:

CLARS24 @CLARS24 Hideto Tanihara 300-1 for LIV Jeddah on DK is one heck of a bet. Hideto Tanihara 300-1 for LIV Jeddah on DK is one heck of a bet.

Alex Syse @alexsyse We’re off to a rocky start here at the LIV Jeddah Golf Invitational We’re off to a rocky start here at the LIV Jeddah Golf Invitational https://t.co/uebVP6cfHi

D.B. Fairclough @im_thinkin_golf The music randomly starting midswing is at #LIVJeddah is hilarious The music randomly starting midswing is at #LIVJeddah is hilarious

Michael McEwan @MMcEwanGolf Only 13,800 watching Rd 1 of LIV Jeddah on YouTube just now and, from the footage, not many spectators either.



Doesn't look great... although I'd be curious to know what viewing figures & attendance were like for Rd 1 of the Saudi International when it was on DP World Tour. Only 13,800 watching Rd 1 of LIV Jeddah on YouTube just now and, from the footage, not many spectators either. Doesn't look great... although I'd be curious to know what viewing figures & attendance were like for Rd 1 of the Saudi International when it was on DP World Tour.

LIVStats @livstats Waking up to super low scoring at LIV Jeddah. Is it too early to put someone on the 59 watch? Waking up to super low scoring at LIV Jeddah. Is it too early to put someone on the 59 watch?

Chris Johnson @randomfilming Is the #LIV golf in Jeddah a behind closed doors event this week? Is the #LIV golf in Jeddah a behind closed doors event this week?

Holeinwonuk @holeinwonuk @flushingitgolf Jeddah the Home of golf … LiV Golf @flushingitgolf Jeddah the Home of golf … LiV Golf

Making Golf Fun Again @golfballingpod Me getting out of bed early to watch LIV Jeddah Me getting out of bed early to watch LIV Jeddah https://t.co/Eyv28Pj9X5

Fake Poulter @fakePOULTER I’m not going to lie, this is always my favorite weekend of the year. FP Jr. and I always get up early and watch the LIV Jeddah invitational. We put on our 4 aces shirts and cheer for our boys. It’s something my dad passed down to me and I’ll pass to my son. I’m not going to lie, this is always my favorite weekend of the year. FP Jr. and I always get up early and watch the LIV Jeddah invitational. We put on our 4 aces shirts and cheer for our boys. It’s something my dad passed down to me and I’ll pass to my son.

Tom Palmer @Thomas_Palmer88 @WestwoodLee @GolfTait @johnhuggan @DPWorldTour Is it too late for the DP World Tour to partner with LIV Lee? I watched some of the coverage in Jeddah this morning and it’s great, but viewing figures and attendance figures are poor? @WestwoodLee @GolfTait @johnhuggan @DPWorldTour Is it too late for the DP World Tour to partner with LIV Lee? I watched some of the coverage in Jeddah this morning and it’s great, but viewing figures and attendance figures are poor?

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first-time people have come out slamming the controversial series. The LIV series has been getting grilled by a section of golf fans ever since its inception.

LIV Golf Jeddah Round two tee times

The 'Shotgun Start' formatted series will begin in the second round today at 5.15 am ET. Brooks Koepka will go into Round two with a lead and will start the day along with Charl Schwartzel and Hideto Tanihara.

Here are the Round 2 tee times of the LIV Golf Jeddah:

Hole 1 Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Hideto Tanihara

Hole 2 Peter Uihlein Patrick Reed Turk Pettit

Hole 3 James Piot Carlos Ortiz Marc Leishman

Hole 4 Jediah Morgan Anirban Lahiri Abraham Ancer

Hole 6 Sergio Garcia Lee Westwood Phil Mickelson

Hole 7 Bernd Wiesberger Sihwan Kim Phachara Khongwatmai

Hole 8 Paul Casey Ian Poulter Matthew Wolff

Hole 9 Louis Oosthuizen Harold Varner Iii Joaquin Niemann

Hole 10 Dustin Johnson Chase Koepka Cameron Smith

Hole 11 Shaun Norris Scott Vincent Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Hole 12 Talor Gooch Sam Horsfield Martin Kaymer

Hole 14 Graeme Mcdowell Charles Howell Iii Henrik Stenson

Hole 15 Wade Ormsby Bryson Dechambeau Kevin Na

Hole 16 Jason Kokrak Laurie Canter Richard Bland

Hole 17 Branden Grace Sadom Kaewkanjana Pat Perez

Hole 18 Hudson Swafford Matt Jones Cameron Tringale

Viewers can stream the LIV Golf Jeddah event live for free on LIV’s official website, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

