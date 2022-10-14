LIV Golf Jeddah: Livestream, Round 2 Tee times, and more

LIV Golf reaches its penultimate event in Jeddah before the final Team Championships. The event kickstarted on October 14 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will conclude on October 16. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra triumphed at the recently concluded Bangkok Invitational.

The course will be familiar to several LIV players as it hosts the Saudi Invitational held every February, since 2019. Dustin Johnson (twice), Graeme McDowell, and Harold Varner III are past winners of the event and all three are now a part of LIV Golf.

“LIV Golf can’t wait for our first stop in the Middle East, where interest in both sport and golf is growing,” said LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman while addressing the press.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring the biggest names in golf to Jeddah and debut our innovative league,” he added.

While some of the accolades have already been shelled out, there is more to compete for. Players will look forward to progressing into the Team Championships.

Justin Johnson has already registered the maximum points title, taking home a huge amount of $18 million. The two-time major winner has been exceptional in the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series.

With players competing for the final individual title, it would be interesting to see who wins the first title at the 'home' of the Saudi-backed series.

LIV Golf Jeddah Round 2 tee times

In the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah, Brooks Koepka took the lead by finishing at 8-under 62 after beginning his day on the back nine. He was followed by Charl Schwartzel, who finished 6-under 64.

The LIV Golf series follows a 'Shotgun Start' format where 48 players begin their rounds at different holes. All 48 players will be divided into groups of three and will start together in 16 holes.

The second round gets underway tomorrow at 5.15 am ET.

Take a look at the full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the LIV Golf Jeddah.

Hole 1 Brooks Koepka Charl Schwartzel Hideto Tanihara

Hole 2 Peter Uihlein Patrick Reed Turk Pettit

Hole 3 James Piot Carlos Ortiz Marc Leishman

Hole 4 Jediah Morgan Anirban Lahiri Abraham Ancer

Hole 6 Sergio Garcia Lee Westwood Phil Mickelson

Hole 7 Bernd Wiesberger Sihwan Kim Phachara Khongwatmai

Hole 8 Paul Casey Ian Poulter Matthew Wolff

Hole 9 Louis Oosthuizen Harold Varner Iii Joaquin Niemann

Hole 10 Dustin Johnson Chase Koepka Cameron Smith

Hole 11 Shaun Norris Scott Vincent Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Hole 12 Talor Gooch Sam Horsfield Martin Kaymer

Hole 14 Graeme Mcdowell Charles Howell Iii Henrik Stenson

Hole 15 Wade Ormsby Bryson Dechambeau Kevin Na

Hole 16 Jason Kokrak Laurie Canter Richard Bland

Hole 17 Branden Grace Sadom Kaewkanjana Pat Perez

Hole 18 Hudson Swafford Matt Jones Cameron Tringale

How to watch the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational?

The LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational will stream for free on its official website, YouTube, and Facebook pages. The event will stream live on DAZN across 200 countries. However, this is a paid service for which viewers will have to pay a certain subscription cost.

The 48-player field at LIV Golf Jeddah will compete to bid for prize money from the $20 million purse. From that, the winner will take home $ 4 million and the remaining will be allocated to the other players depending on their rank.

The LIV Golf series is a no-cut event, in which every player competing takes home at least $1,20,000.

Furthermore, $5 million is set for the team event out of which the winner will get $3 million, followed by the second-place and third-place teams taking $1,50,000 and $50,000 respectively.

