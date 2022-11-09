2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge: Schedule, prize money and field 

The DP World Tour is back with the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The penultimate event of the calendar year will be held from Thursday, November 10 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The European Tour golfers are currently at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa for the event.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge returns this weekend to celebrate its 40th anniversary on the DP World Tour. The event, which features two of the world’s top 50 players, will see some of the lower-ranked players making big moves ahead of the season’s big closing at the DP World Tour Championship next week in Dubai.

Nedbank Golf Challenge @AfricasMajor #NGC2022 #AfricasMajor The first tournament was played in 1981 with a field of 5.🏌️‍♂️ This year we celebrate the 40th edition of Africa's Major with a field of 66. The first tournament was played in 1981 with a field of 5.🏌️‍♂️ This year we celebrate the 40th edition of Africa's Major with a field of 66.⛳️ #NGC2022 #AfricasMajor https://t.co/FMwlIStMaa

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 field

Unlike the more popular events on the European Tour, the Nedbank Golf Challenge will only have two of the world’s top 50 on the field. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood will come into the event as the favorite.

Currently 13th in the DP World Tour Rankings, the Englishman will look to make the most of the opportunity ahead of the season finale. However, Fleetwood will face competition from Ryan Fox. The New Zealander is the closest to the English golfer on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished fourth in the Mallorca Open last month, Fox will look to carry forward his form. The two golfers seem to have little to no competition from the rest of the field.

Here’s the full field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022:

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Richard Bland

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Lucas Herbert

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 prize money

The field at the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 will be playing for a $6 million purse. The winner of the event will bag $1 million while the runner-up will take home $666,666. The golfers finishing in the last two places will receive $14,400 and $13,800, respectively.

Here’s the list of prize money for the top 25 places:

1st - $1,000,000

2nd - $666,666

3rd - $375,600

4th - $300,000

5th - $254,400

6th - $210,000

7th - $180,000

8th - $150,000

9th - $134,400

10th - $120,000

11th - $110,400

12th - $103,200

13th - $96,600

14th - $91,800

15th - $88,200

16th - $84,600

17th - $81,000

18th - $77,400

19th - $74,400

20th - $72,000

21st - $69,600

22nd - $67,800

23rd - $66,000

24th - $64,200

25th - $62,400

It is pertinent to note that the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 clashes with the PGA Tour's 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, which will be taking place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas.

Poll : 0 votes