2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge: Schedule, prize money and field 

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Nov 09, 2022 10:01 PM IST
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Previews
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Previews (Image via Getty)

The DP World Tour is back with the Nedbank Golf Challenge. The penultimate event of the calendar year will be held from Thursday, November 10 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The European Tour golfers are currently at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa for the event.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge returns this weekend to celebrate its 40th anniversary on the DP World Tour. The event, which features two of the world’s top 50 players, will see some of the lower-ranked players making big moves ahead of the season’s big closing at the DP World Tour Championship next week in Dubai.

The first tournament was played in 1981 with a field of 5.🏌️‍♂️ This year we celebrate the 40th edition of Africa's Major with a field of 66.⛳️ #NGC2022 #AfricasMajor https://t.co/FMwlIStMaa

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 field

Unlike the more popular events on the European Tour, the Nedbank Golf Challenge will only have two of the world’s top 50 on the field. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood will come into the event as the favorite.

Currently 13th in the DP World Tour Rankings, the Englishman will look to make the most of the opportunity ahead of the season finale. However, Fleetwood will face competition from Ryan Fox. The New Zealander is the closest to the English golfer on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished fourth in the Mallorca Open last month, Fox will look to carry forward his form. The two golfers seem to have little to no competition from the rest of the field.

With a win this week, @ryanfoxgolfer will lead the DP World Tour Rankings heading into the final week in Dubai 🔝#NGC2022 https://t.co/zXA0u8qDJj

Here’s the full field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022:

  • Marcus Armitage
  • Adri Arnaus
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Wil Besseling
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Richard Bland
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Jorge Campillo
  • George Coetzee
  • Sean Crocker
  • Thomas Detry
  • Luke Donald
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Ross Fisher
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Ryan Fox
  • Branden Grace
  • Gavin Green
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • Sam Horsfield
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Romain Langasque
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Haotong Li
  • Zander Lombard
  • Hurly Long
  • Robert Macintyre
  • Richard Mansell
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Shaun Norris
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Yannik Paul
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Victor Perez
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Richie Ramsay
  • JC Ritchie
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Richard Sterne
  • Connor Syme
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Justin Walters
  • Paul Waring
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Oliver Wilson
  • Ashun Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 prize money

The field at the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 will be playing for a $6 million purse. The winner of the event will bag $1 million while the runner-up will take home $666,666. The golfers finishing in the last two places will receive $14,400 and $13,800, respectively.

The set up on the 18th hole this week 🙌#NGC2022 https://t.co/BHzwvMEzcO

Here’s the list of prize money for the top 25 places:

  • 1st - $1,000,000
  • 2nd - $666,666
  • 3rd - $375,600
  • 4th - $300,000
  • 5th - $254,400
  • 6th - $210,000
  • 7th - $180,000
  • 8th - $150,000
  • 9th - $134,400
  • 10th - $120,000
  • 11th - $110,400
  • 12th - $103,200
  • 13th - $96,600
  • 14th - $91,800
  • 15th - $88,200
  • 16th - $84,600
  • 17th - $81,000
  • 18th - $77,400
  • 19th - $74,400
  • 20th - $72,000
  • 21st - $69,600
  • 22nd - $67,800
  • 23rd - $66,000
  • 24th - $64,200
  • 25th - $62,400

It is pertinent to note that the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022 clashes with the PGA Tour's 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, which will be taking place at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas.

