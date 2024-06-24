How much did Tyrrell Hatton earn from his LIV Golf Nashville's $25,000,000 purse? Prize payout explored

English professional golfer Tyrrell Hatton won his first-ever LIV Golf event after a spectacular performance at LIV Golf Nashville. Hatton carded 65-64-65 to beat fellow countryman Sam Horsfield (2) and Joaquín Niemann, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau, who all tied for third place.

After Hatton won at Nashville, there were a lot of questions about how much the British golfer received for his performance. In total, LIV Golf Nashville had a purse of $25,000,000. Out of this $25,000,000, Hatton took home a staggering $4,000,000.

Sam Horsfield, who finished second in the competition, won $2,250,000. Joaquín Niemann, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau who tied for third place, each received a cash prize of $1,000,000. Previously, DeChambeau, who won the 2024 US Open received $4.3 million for his triumph at Pinehurst.

Coming back to LIV Golf Nashville, the victorious team Legion XIII, in which Tyrrell Hatton plays, won a cash prize of $3,000,000. Crushers GC and Torque GC who finished second and third each received $1,500,000

A look at the payout golfers received at the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville

Here is a complete list of the payout each golfer received at the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville:

1 | Tyrrell Hatton | $4,000,000

2 | Sam Horsfield | $2,250,000

T3 | Joaquín Niemann | $1,000,000

T3 | Lee Westwood | $1,000,000

T3 | Jon Rahm | $1,000,000

T3 | Bryson DeChambeau | $1,000,000

T7 | Sebastian Munoz | $562,500

T7 | John Catlin | $562,500

T9 | Paul Casey | $396,875

T9 | Richard Bland | $396,875

T9 | Cameron Smith | $396,875

T9 | Carlos Ortiz | $396,875

13 | Louis Oosthuizen | $340,000

T14 | Pat Perez | $310,000

T14 | Brendan Steele |$310,000

T16 | Matthew Wolff | $277,500

T16 | Harold Varner III | $277,500

T18 | Sergio Garcia | $230,000

T18 | Abraham Ancer | $230,000

T18 | Anirban Lahiri | $230,000

T18 | Marc Leishman | $230,000

T18 | Kieran Vincent | $230,000

T18 | Eugenio Chacarra | $230,000

T18 | Jason Kokrak | $230,000

T25 | Charl Schwartzel | $180,000

T25 | Caleb Surratt | $180,000

T25 | Ian Poulter | $180,000

T25 | Henrik Stenson | $180,000

T25 | Dean Burmester | $180,000

T25 | Kevin Na | $180,000

T25 | Scott Vincent | $180,000

T32 | Patrick Reed | $155,000

T32 | Thomas Pieters | $155,000

T32 | Adrian Meronk | $155,000

T35 | Cameron Tringale | $142,800

T35 | Bubba Watson | $142,800

T35 | Hudson Swafford | $142,800

T35 | Branden Grace | $142,800

T35 | Mito Pereira | $142,800

T40 | Matt Jones | $134,000

T40 | Phil Mickelson | $134,000

T42 | Graeme McDowell | $127,750

T42 | Brooks Koepka | $127,750

T42 | Talor Gooch | $127,750

T42 | Martin Kaymer | $127,750

T46 | Anthony Kim | $124,000

T46 | Jinichiro Kozuma | $124,000

48 | Lucas Herbert | $120,000

49 | Andy Ogletree | $60,000

50 | Peter Uihlein | $60,000

T51 | Kalle Samooja | $53,333

T51 | Dustin Johnson | $53,333

T51 | David Puig | $53,333

54 | Danny Lee | $50,000

Team Payout:

1 | Legion XIII | $3,000,000

2 | Crushers GC | $1,500,000

3 | Torque GC | $1500,000