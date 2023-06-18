How much will each golfer win at the US Open 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The US Open 2023 is currently underway. The third major championship of the year teed off on Thursday, June 15, at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC)’s North Course and will conclude on Sunday. The 123rd edition of the tournament has a $20 million prize purse, the most money paid out in the major history.

According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the US Open 2023 will bag a whopping $3,600,000 along with the prestigious trophy. This is the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize. The prize money is significantly more compared to the $3,150,000 won by Matt Fitzpatrick last year. Interestingly, Jon Rahm had bagged $2,250,000 two years ago for winning the major.

Leaderboard after Moving Day @USOpenGolf ⛳️T1. Rickie Fowler (-10)T1. Wyndham Clark3. Rory McIlroy (-9)4. Scottie Scheffler (-7)5. Harris English (-6)T6. Dustin Johnson (-5)T6. Xander Schauffele8. Ryutaro Nagano (-4)

Apart from the hefty paycheck, the US Open 2023 champion will also earn a 10-year exemption for the major and invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships. As the major enters the business end of the weekend, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the big prize.

US Open 2023 prize money purse breakdown

While the US Open 2023 winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $2,160,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $1,413,430, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $990,867. The major had a 36-hole-cut on Friday, which saw some big names including Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Justin Thomas crash out of the event.

However, owing to the cut, all remaining golfers will now receive a share of the prize purse with the last-placed player winning a paycheck of $42,083.

Here is the complete breakdown of the PGA Championship prize payouts:

WIN - $3,600,000

2 - $2,160,000

3 - $1,413,430

4 - $990,867

5 - $825,297

6 - $731,779

7 - $659,727

8 - $590,864

9 - $534,753

10 - $491,182

11 - $448,249

12 - $414,455

13 - $386,187

14 - $356,431

15 - $330,926

16 - $309,672

17 - $292,669

18 - $275,665

19 - $258,662

20 - $241,659

21 - $226,993

22 - $212,328

23 - $198,088

24 - $184,910

25 - $173,433

26 - $163,656

27 - $156,217

28 - $149,628

29 - $143,252

30 - $136,876

31 - $130,500

32 - $124,124

33 - $117,747

34 - $112,009

35 - $107,333

36 - $102,657

37 - $98,194

38 - $93,943

39 - $89,692

40 - $85,441

41 - $81,190

42 - $76,939

43 - $72,689

44 - $68,438

45 - $64,187

46 - $60,361

47 - $56,535

48 - $52,922

49 - $50,797

50 - $48,671

51 - $47,396

52 - $46,333

53 - $45,483

54 - $45,058

55 - $44,633

56 - $44,208

57 - $43,783

58 - $43,358

59 - $42,933

60 - $42,508

61 - $42,083

The US Open 2023 final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.

