How much will each golfer win at the US Open 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The US Open 2023 is currently underway. The third major championship of the year teed off on Thursday, June 15, at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC)’s North Course and will conclude on Sunday. The 123rd edition of the tournament has a $20 million prize purse, the most money paid out in the major history.
According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the US Open 2023 will bag a whopping $3,600,000 along with the prestigious trophy. This is the standard 18 per cent payout of the total prize. The prize money is significantly more compared to the $3,150,000 won by Matt Fitzpatrick last year. Interestingly, Jon Rahm had bagged $2,250,000 two years ago for winning the major.
Apart from the hefty paycheck, the US Open 2023 champion will also earn a 10-year exemption for the major and invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships. As the major enters the business end of the weekend, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the big prize.
US Open 2023 prize money purse breakdown
While the US Open 2023 winner takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $2,160,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $1,413,430, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $990,867. The major had a 36-hole-cut on Friday, which saw some big names including Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Justin Thomas crash out of the event.
However, owing to the cut, all remaining golfers will now receive a share of the prize purse with the last-placed player winning a paycheck of $42,083.
Here is the complete breakdown of the PGA Championship prize payouts:
- WIN - $3,600,000
- 2 - $2,160,000
- 3 - $1,413,430
- 4 - $990,867
- 5 - $825,297
- 6 - $731,779
- 7 - $659,727
- 8 - $590,864
- 9 - $534,753
- 10 - $491,182
- 11 - $448,249
- 12 - $414,455
- 13 - $386,187
- 14 - $356,431
- 15 - $330,926
- 16 - $309,672
- 17 - $292,669
- 18 - $275,665
- 19 - $258,662
- 20 - $241,659
- 21 - $226,993
- 22 - $212,328
- 23 - $198,088
- 24 - $184,910
- 25 - $173,433
- 26 - $163,656
- 27 - $156,217
- 28 - $149,628
- 29 - $143,252
- 30 - $136,876
- 31 - $130,500
- 32 - $124,124
- 33 - $117,747
- 34 - $112,009
- 35 - $107,333
- 36 - $102,657
- 37 - $98,194
- 38 - $93,943
- 39 - $89,692
- 40 - $85,441
- 41 - $81,190
- 42 - $76,939
- 43 - $72,689
- 44 - $68,438
- 45 - $64,187
- 46 - $60,361
- 47 - $56,535
- 48 - $52,922
- 49 - $50,797
- 50 - $48,671
- 51 - $47,396
- 52 - $46,333
- 53 - $45,483
- 54 - $45,058
- 55 - $44,633
- 56 - $44,208
- 57 - $43,783
- 58 - $43,358
- 59 - $42,933
- 60 - $42,508
- 61 - $42,083
The US Open 2023 final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.