Who is leading the US Open 2023? Day 3 leaderboard and highlights explored

2023 US Open sensation Rickie Fowler continues to lead the tournament for the third consecutive day, now tied with Wyndham Clark. Both go into the decisive day at the top of the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Rickie Fowler added three more birdies to his already bulging tally, while he made three bogeys, the third of them on the 18th hole to lose the solo lead.

Although on Saturday his putter was not up to the level that it was on Thursday and Friday, he did manage some spectacular shots, such as a 69-foot putt on the 13th hole.

For his part, Wyndham Clark was steady with three bogeys and four birdies. His last birdie came on the 18th hole to tie Fowler.

Rory McIlroy is in third place. On Saturday, he could only salvage one stroke during the round (three birdies and two bogeys). However, it was enough to keep him just one stroke behind the leaders at the US Open (-9).

One of the players who added pressure to the race for the US Open title was World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler. He managed a round of -2 to climb four places, with an overall score of -7. One place below him is Harris English, who could only score +1 on Saturday. But his two very good first rounds kept him in the top 5.

The surprise of the day came from South Korea's Tom Kim, who carded the best third round of the 2023 US Open (-4) and jumped 30 places up the leaderboard to T9 (-3).

Kim also set the record for the day, playing the front nine for 6-under 29, equaling the US Open record, previously held by three other players.

2023 US Open: Full leaderboard after Day 3

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 US Open after the third round:

T1 Rickie Fowler -10

T1 Wyndham Clark -10

3 Rory McIlroy -9

4 Scottie Scheffler -6

5 Harris English -6

T6 Dustin Johnson -5

T6 Xander Schauffele -5

8 Ryutaro Nagano -4

T9 Tom Kim -3

T9 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T9 Cameron Smith -3

T12 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T12 Viktor Hovland -2

T12 Min Woo Lee -2

T15 Patrick Cantlay -1

T15 Padraig Harrington -1

T15 Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T15 Collin Morikawa -1

T15 Tony Finau -2

T20 Shane Lowry E

T20 Russell Henley E

T20 Cameron Young E

T20 Tyrrell Hatton E

T20 Brooks Koepka E

T20 Joaquin Niemann E

T20 Si Woo Kim E

T20 Keith Mitchell E

T20 Sam Burns E

T20 Eric Cole E

T20 Justin Suh E

T20 Brian Harman E

T32 Ryan Fox +1

T32 Patrick Rodgers +1

T32 Billy Horschel +1

T32 Denny McCarthy +1

T32 Gary Woodland +1

T32 Dylan Wu +1

T38 Jon Rahm +2

T38 Tommy Fleetwood +2

T38 Sam Stevens +2

T38 Sergio Garcia +2

T38 Kevin Streelman +2

T38 Austin Eckroat +2

T38 Andrew Putnam +2

T45 Sahith Theegala +3

T45 Charley Hoffman +3

T45 Sebastián Muñoz +4

T45 Nick Hardy +4

T45 Sam Bennett +4

T50 Jordan Smith +5

T50 Gordon Sargent +5

T50 Yuto Katsuragawa +5

T50 Mackenzie Hughes +5

T50 Ryan Gerard +5

T55 Adam Hadwin +6

T55 Abraham Ancer +6

T55 Aldrich Potgieter +6

T55 Romain Langasque +6

T59 David Puig +7

T59 Ben Carr +7

T61 Maxwell Moldovan +8

T61 Adam Svensson +8

T61 Jacob Solomon +8

64 Patrick Reed +9

65 Ryo Ishikawa +10

Poll : 0 votes