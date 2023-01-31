How much will players earn on the 2023 LIV Golf League? Prize money explored

The 2023 LIV Golf league is all set to kickstart in February. The controversial series has promised to go bigger this time. The second edition of the league will hold 14 events in seven countries.

LIV Golf is known for the money it splurged on its players. Golfers were offered exorbitant pay cheques just to sign with the series. The cash prizes were amounts that had never been seen before in the history of golf. So, when the league said they were getting bigger and better this time around, fans wondered if even the prize money was going a notch higher.

And it is not going just a notch higher, but the amount has seen a whopping 63% increase from last year. 2023 LIV Golf will feature a $405 million cash prize.

Each event will have a purse of $25 million. Individual events will offer $20 million, while team events will have a $5 million prize purse. The individual winner will take away $4 million while the winning team will win $3 million. So each winning team member will receive $750,000.

The 48th place, which is the last in the individual standings, will take home $120,000.

The Team Championship will feature a $50 million prize purse. The winning team will be rewarded $16 million. So, each winning team member will be awarded $4 million.

On top of that, a whopping $30 million bonus has been created to award the top three players with individual season finish bonuses. The first golfer will take home $18 million, the second finisher will be rewarded $8 million and the third player will receive $4 million.

Certainly, 2023 LIV Golf is taking things to the next level!

What is the schedule of the 2023 LIV Golf?

Royal Greens Golf Course, Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 LIV Golf league will be a globe-trotting event as it will travel to seven countries to conduct 14 events. The second season of the league will begin at the end of February in Mexico and will conclude in its home country, Saudi Arabia, in early November.

Here's taking a look at the schedule for the 2023 LIV Golf:

February 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico

March 17-19: Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

March 31-April 2: Orange County National, Orlando, United States

April 21-23: Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

May 26-28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC, United States

June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Andalucia, Spain

July 7-9: Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

August 4-6: Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, West Virginia

August 11-13: Trump National Bedminster, United States

September 22-24: Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

October 20-22: Trump National Doral, United States

November 3-5: Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Which players will be seen in action in 2023 LIV Golf?

Bubba Watson (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Several big names have been associated with the league and will continue in 2023 LIV Golf as well. Golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen amongst others will feature in the second season.

U.S. golfer Bubba Watson, who was the non-playing captain last year due to a knee injury, will finally make his competitive return to LIV Golf in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes