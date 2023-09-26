How old is Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods? Age of Golf prodigy explored as he earns spot in Golf championship

Charlie Woods is a child prodigy just like his father Tiger. He is a 14-year-old boy who is making headlines after winning the 2023 Notah Begay III National Championship the previous week.

Young Woods was born on 8 February 2009 to Tiger and his wife Elin Nordegren. He is one of the two kids of the couple.

A year after the birth of Charlie, his parents split their ways as Tiger's multiple extramarital affairs came into the limelight. The 15-time major champion allegedly cheated on Charlie's mother with many women. However, they share joint custody of the kids.

Tiger Woods opened up about co-parenting in his interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Night Show." He said:

"We love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work. We communicate so much better now, it's incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it's been incredible to have a best friend like that."

"You have to go shoot a low round to win"- Charlie Woods opens up about his recent victory

Junior Woods won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship. He started the final round of the tournament with three birdies on the first three holes and then carded a bogey on the next two holes.

He made another birdie on the eighth hole and made three consecutive birdies from the tenth to the 13th holes before adding a bogey on the 16th and two more birdies on the last two holes to win the title.

Although he did not have a good start at the event, Charlie still managed to win the tournament. He played the first round of one-under-par 71 and posted his career low of 66 in the final to win the tournament.

Charlie was happy with his game and speaking to the media he said (via SB Nation):

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it."

Tiger Woods served as the caddie of Charlie at this week's event. Speaking about his father, the 14-year-old golfer said:

“It’s great. We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place.”

Currently, Charlie Woods plays in the junior championships. His victory at the Notah Championship helped him to earn a spot at the Koasati Pines, which will take place from November 4 to 6 at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.