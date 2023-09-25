Watch: Charlie Woods makes a clutch 8ft. putt while Tiger watches on

Charlie Woods won the 2023 Notah Begay III National Championship after firing an 8 ft. putt on the 18th hole. He finished with a score of 66 to win the 14-15 division of the tournament.

Charlie was accompanied by his father Tiger Woods, who was serving as his caddie at the golf course. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship shared a clip of Charlie making the putt on its social media account with a caption, saying:

"Charlie Woods makes a 8ft. putt on 18 to secure the victory in the boys 14-15 division! He is on his way to COUSHATTTAAA!"

After the shot, Charlie went to his father who was standing in the side looking at his son's game.

Although Tiger Woods is not competing in professional events he is often seen enjoying the company of his son on the golf course.

The 15-time major champion has last played at the Masters in April. But he withdrew from the competition after he found it difficult to stand on the course because of his ankle injury. He soon had surgery and has not played in any tournament since then.

Fans hope that Tiger Woods will soon make a comeback as his legs seem fine, as evident in some of his videos that went viral on the internet in the last few months from the golf course.

“It’s great" - Charlie Woods opens up about his dad caddying for him

Charlie Woods enjoys the company of his dad while he plays any tournament. He has previously played with his father at the PNC Championship and recorded the best finish in second position.

In his interview with the media, Charlie Woods opened up about his dad caddying for him. He said that it's great to play with him and they just stay in their own small world.

Charlie said (via SB Nation):

“It’s great. We just stay in our own little world. We take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place.”

At the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, Charlie Woods started the final round with three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes. However, he made two bogeys on the next two holes before adding a birdie on the eighth hole.

He started the second half of the tournament again with three back-to-back birdies before adding a bogey on the 16th and two more birdies on the ending holes to clinch the trophy.

Speaking about his performance, Young Woods said (via SB Nation):

"Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me... You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it’s not going to be given. Just took it one shot at a time, don’t think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That’s it.”

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will probably return to play at the PNC Championship, which usually takes place in December.