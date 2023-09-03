When will Charlie Woods play with Tiger again? A look at the father-son duo’s upcoming events

The 2020 PNC Championship marked the debut of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods as a team. Due to their similarities on the golf field, they quickly became the talk of the town. When Charlie played golf, he resembled a miniature Tiger Woods.

They quickly became a fan favorite duo due to their remarkable similarities. Despite failing to win the Willie Park Trophy, they dazzled spectators on the golf course with fantastic performances, placing seventh.

The 15-time Major champion has been dealing with injuries and has been away from the game in the last few months. But they were frequently seen practising golf together. The pair has yet to formally announce their participation in any of the official competitions.

They can likely compete at the 2023 PNC Championship, though, as it is the recognized father-son event, and Woods hasn't missed it in the past. He started participating in the competition in 2020 and is most likely to do so again in 2023.

Tiger Woods has made good progress in his road to recovery. He was recently seen playing golf with Charlie at a Florida course. The pair might participate in the Woods Organization's Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods does not participate in formal competitions, but he always shows up to support his son when he plays golf. They have a good probability of participating in charity events if organised in the coming days.

Tiger Woods practised golf with Charlie Woods in Florida

Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods was spotted playing golf with son Charlie at the Florida Golf Club last month. A video of them playing golf together went viral on the internet.

In the video, Tiger was seen taking shots while his son was standing by his side and watching his father play.

Tiger's leg was seen in perfect condition and it seems he can make a comeback soon. Fans hope to see him play at the Hero World Challenge, which usually takes place in December.

He can play with his son at the PNC Championship. Woods previously spoke about playing with Charlie in his interview with the PGA Tour in 2020. He stated that he enjoys playing with him and has memories to cherish forever.

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime," Tiger said.

Well, I didn’t have speed like that at that age. I was probably a little bit taller than Charlie is at that same age. I was skinny as a rail. I looked like a 1-iron. The way we move, the way we push off or — sorry, the way he pushes off, or how I used to push off, very similar," he added.