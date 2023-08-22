Watch: Tiger Woods spotted at Florida golf club with son Charlie

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods was recently spotted playing golf at the Florida Golf Club with his son Charlie. The duo played a few shots last Saturday, August 19.

A golf fan account @tiendogolf posted a video of them from the golf course on his Tiktok account. In the clip, Tiger was playing golf while his son was waiting for his turn.

Tiger Woods last played at the Masters earlier this year and has been away from the golf course due to his injuries. He underwent ankle surgery soon after the major tournament in April.

His leg seemed fine as it was evidenced in the video shared by the fan on TikTok, giving hope to the people that he will soon be back on the golf course.

TWLEGION reshared the video on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Tiger hits the course to watch son Charlie. Golf clothes on. The comeback continues."

Fans jumped into the comments section to talk about Woods' comeback. A fan wrote:

"Soon."

"Celebrating TW golf attire. It's a win, I reckon? Lol," another one wrote.

"We’re on to the Hero," another fan reckoned.

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods was spotted walking fine at a junior championship while he was cheering for Charlie in Florida.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods might play at the 2023 PNC Championship

The legendary golfer enjoys playing golf with his 14-year-old son. He never misses an opportunity to cheer for him or practice a few shots with him.

Tiger played in the previous three editions of the PNC Championship and finished second once. Last year, the American developed plantar fasciitis before the tournament but still played in the competition. Possibly, he will return to with compete his son at this year's PNC Championship, which will take place in December.

In 2020, Tiger Woods spoke about playing with Charlie in an interview with PGA Tour. Woods said that he really can't describe the experience of sharing the golf course with his son in words. For him, it's memories to cherish for a lifetime.

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime," he said.

The American golfer went on to explain how he was when he was of Charlie's age. Tiger added:

"Well, I didn’t have speed like that at that age. I was probably a little bit taller than Charlie is at that same age. I was skinny as a rail. I looked like a 1-iron. The way we move, the way we push off or — sorry, the way he pushes off, or how I used to push off, very similar."

Tiger Woods' appearance on the golf field has piqued the interest of fans. However, Tiger stated last year that he would only play in major events, and all four majors were completed last month.

Woods may now return to play in the Hero World Challenge, which is arranged by the golfer himself, or he may return in December at the PNC Championship.