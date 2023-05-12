"He wants to beat me by the time he's 14" - Tiger Woods opens up on son Charlie's ambition to beat him

Tiger Woods enjoys golfing with his son, Charlie Woods. For the past few years, the father-son duo has competed in the PNC Championship and has been the fans' favorite team.

Charlie Woods is also called a "Mini-Tiger" by his fans. In many aspects, he resembles his father. They frequently play golf together. However, Sr. Woods has been injured and is currently out of the game. Nonetheless, he made headlines for other reasons as well.

Tiger Woods recently tested the TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers alongside Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Scotty Scheffler, and Tommy Fleetwood. TWLEGION, a fan account, released a short footage on Twitter in which the American golfer spoke about his kid, Charlie Woods.

Collin Morikawa asked Tiger if Charlie had beaten him in a match. To which, Woods replied:

"Not yet but he outdrove me the other day though."

Woods also said that his son wants to defeat him in a match. He added:

“He wants to beat me by the time he’s 14. Good luck.”

Charlie Woods is a junior golfer who dreams of becoming a professional. He is a fantastic player who demonstrated his abilities on the golf course while competing in front of the cameras at the PNC Championship. Fans undoubtedly want to see him outdo his father, but taking over Tiger Woods is not easy.

"It's memories for a lifetime" - Tiger Woods on sharing the golf course with Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was suffering from plantar fasciitis prior to the PNC Championship in 2022. Nonetheless, the legendary golfer chose to compete in the competition in order to share the golf course with his 14-year-old son. The pair placed eighth, while Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the tournament.

Tiger Woods has competed in the PNC Championship for the previous three years, finishing second once.

He enjoys playing with his son. Tiger Woods discussed his time on the golf course with Charlie in an interview with the PGA Tour in 2020. He stated:

"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I. It's memories for a lifetime."

Although Charlie Woods has yet to beat his father, he outdrove Tiger in one area. At the 2021 PNC Championship, Woods revealed that he did not have the same speed as Charlie at the age of 14. Speaking about his son's specialty, the five time Masters winner said:

"Well, I didn’t have speed like that at that age. I was probably a little bit taller than Charlie is at that same age. I was skinny as a rail. I looked like a 1-iron. The way we move, the way we push off or — sorry, the way he pushes off, or how I used to push off, very similar."

Fans want to see Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods together on the course. However, it will not be achievable anytime soon.

Tiger Woods has been officially ruled out of the year's second major championship. He had ankle surgery last month and has decided not to compete in the PGA Championship, which takes place May 18-21.

Tiger should be able to play for Charlie for the fourth time by the time the PNC Championship rolls around in December.

