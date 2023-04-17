“That was epic” – When Tiger Woods named the best celebrity foursome he’s played golf with

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has 82 PGA Tour wins and more than 100 other professional championships.

The star golfer, however, has been struggling with a leg injury. He played at the 2023 Masters but withdrew from the tournament during the third round due to his injuries.

Tiger Woods is an inspiration to golfers around the world. Undoubtedly, anyone jumps at the chance to play with him. Besides professional events, Woods also enjoys playing in celebrity matches. He often shares the course with celebrity friends.

In a rapid-fire interview with Bleacher Report, which was published on their YouTube channel a few months ago, Woods revealed the names of his favorite celebrities to ever play golf with.

Woods said:

"(John) Smoltz, (Tom) Glavin, and (Greg) Maddux, they are pitching with the Braves. That was epic. I shot 62, 63 and lost money."

Tiger Woods did not mention the time they played together. Hence, it's safe to say that the four might have come together at some point in the late 1990s or early 2000s. The three (Smoltz, Glavin, and Maddux) joined the Atlanta Braves together in 1992, when Woods was in high school, and remained with the team until early 2000.

"My dad, myself, and Charlie"- Tiger Woods talked about his dream match

Tiger Woods is close to his family. He shared a strong bond with his father, Earl, who died in 2006. When Woods started his career, Earl accompanied him on the course and served as his caddie.

Tiger Woods shares the same bond with his son. He enjoys playing with him whenever possible.

In a rapid-fire interview with Bleacher Report last year, Woods was asked about his dream foursome match, to which Tiger replied:

"It wouldn't be a foursome. It'd be my dad, myself, and Charlie."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods came together to play at the PNC Championship in December 2022 and finished eighth.

It is important to note that Woods developed plantar fasciitis earlier that month but still played at the tournament just to be by his son's side.

The father-son duo will probably come together again for the 2023 PNC Championship. However, Woods finds it hard to even stand on the golf course and announced earlier that he will only be playing in major tournaments.

Woods is not even sure about playing at the Masters in the future. In an interview during the Augusta tournament, he said:

"I don't know how many more I have in me. Just to be able to appreciate the time and cherish the memories. I'm very lucky to have the leg. Mobility and endurance - going forward it will never be the same. I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I'd like but that's ok and I'm ok with it."

He added:

"To be able to come here and play at Augusta National, it's such a special place. It means so much to me in my heart to be able to play this golf course. Just to appreciate the memories I've had here, whether it's in competition, practice rounds - so much of my life has been here at Augusta National."

