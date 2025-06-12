How did Phil Mickelson perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

Phil Mickelson made his 34th start at the U.S. Open on Thursday, June 12, hoping to end his long wait for the title but was off to a poor start at Oakmont. The Oakmont Country Club is hosting the major tournament for the 10th time, and Mickelson is playing at this golf course for the fourth time in his career.

Despite having six major titles to his name, the U.S. Open has continued to evade him throughout his 33 years of professional career.

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Source: Getty

The LIV golfer has failed to make the cut consecutively in his past three participations at the US Open. He is likely to register another missed cut as Mickelson's first round ended in a disappointing low finish on the leaderboard with a four-over 74 score to end up at T71.

Phil Mickelson was paired alongside Cameron Smith and Brian Harman for the first round. The 54-year-old golfer's round one did not go as expected as he started off his day with a bogey. Though he carded a few birdies in between, his game continued to slip away as the round progressed at Oakmont.

Mickelson shot a bogey and a double bogey on the back nine, but recovered with three birdies before heading to the front nine. Though his performance picked up towards the end of the round, two bogeys and a double bogey on the first three holes cost him gravely.

Here is a hole-by-hole recap of Phil Mickelson's round one at the 2025 U.S Open:

Back Nine

Hole 10: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 11: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 12: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 13: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 14: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 15: Par 4 - Double Bogey 6 (+2)

Hole 16: Par 3 - Birdie 2 (-1)

Hole 17: Par 4 - Birdie 3 (-1)

Hole 18: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Total - 35

Front Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 2: Par 4 - Bogey 5 (+1)

Hole 3: Par 4 - Double Bogey 6 (+2)

Hole 4: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 5: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 6: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 7: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 8: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 9: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Total - 39

How many times has Phil Mickelson come close to winning the US Open?

Phil Mickelson has finished as a runner-up six times in total, across the 26 appearances he has made the cut at the US Open. He finished in the second or T2 positions in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and in 2013.

Phil Mickelson at the 2013 U.S. Open - Source: Getty

In addition to his six runner-up finishes, the American golfer came close to winning the U.S. Open in 1995 and 2010, where he finished tied for fourth place on both occasions.

