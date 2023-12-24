How was Phil Mickelson’s year in golf? Exploring the LIV golfer's results, controversies and more from 2023

Phil Mickelson kicked off 2023 at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf season-opening Mayakoba event. The tournament was held at El Cameleon Golf Course in Mexico, where the six-time Major champion settled in T27 position in the limited field of 48 golfers. The American golfer played three rounds of 72, 75 and 67 to finish in the top 30.
2023 was a mixed year for the former PGA Tour player. Although he did not have a strong start, Mickelson was impressive in the mid-season events. He was placed T11 at the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament and then finished T13 at the Singapore event. His best performance on the LIV Golf this year was recorded at the Bedminster event, where he settled for the T9 position.
Mickelson shot 70-67-75 in the 54-hole format tournament to have his only top-10 finish of LIV Golf's second season. However, his best finish of the year was recorded at the Masters in April, where he finished in second place.
Mickelson played in all four Majors in 2023. However, he only made the cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championship. The American struggled with his game at the US Open and The Open Championship.
Phil Mickelson has earned over $4 million in 2023 from LIV Golf events and his outings at the majors.
Here are the earnings and results of all the tournaments Phil Mickelson played in 2023:
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba
- Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Result: T27
- Score: 72-75-67
- Prize money: $158,000
LIV Golf Invitational Tucson
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club
- Result: T30
- Score: 70-67-75
- Prize money: $175,000
LIV Golf Invitational Orlando
- Venue: Orange County National
- Result: T41
- Score: 70-76-67
- Prize money: $132,000
LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club
- Result: T11
- Score: 70-65-69
- Prize money: $310,000
LIV Golf Invitational Singapore
- Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Result: T13
- Score: 66-66-72
- Prize money: $330,000
LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club
- Result: T45
- Score: 71-69-70
- Prize money: $126,250
LIV Golf Invitational DC
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club
- Result: 44
- Score: 74-75-76
- Prize money: $130,000
LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama
- Result: T23
- Score: 73-70-73
- Prize money: $208,750
LIV Golf Invitational London
- Venue: Centurion Club
- Result: T40
- Score: 71-72-71
- Prize money: $136,250
LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier
- Venue: The Old White Course
- Result: T25
- Score: 66-71-65
- Prize money: $163,000
LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)
- Result: T9
- Score: 70-67-75
- Prize money: $437,500
LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms
- Result: 45
- Score: 75-68-75
- Prize money: $126,000
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
- Venue: Royal Greens G&CC
- Result: T29
- Score: 69-68-68
- Prize money: $172,500
LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play
- Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Result: T22
- Score: 72 72 (E) --
- Prize money: $250,000
Major Tournaments
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: T2
- Score: 71-69-75-65
- Prize money: $1,584,000
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: T58
- Score: 73-72-75-70
- Prize money: $33,250
U.S. Open
- Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 69-74
The Open
- Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 77-74
A look into Phil Mickelson's controversial moment in 2023
Early in May 2023, Phil Mickelson got into a heated argument with golf expert Brandel Chamblee. The latter was against the formation of LIV Golf and vehemently chastised the series on social media.
Chamblee was involved in a controversial debate with the LIV golfers on the demerits of the Saudi circuit and thus invited Mickelson to have an open debate on the 'advantages or disadvantages' of LIV Golf at the US Open. However, the American golfer declined the offer, saying he didn't want to give Golf Channel any sort of advantage.
Phil Mickelson tweeted:
"I'd love to do it on another network. I don't want to help golf channel in ANY way or help him. He hasn’t faced anyone who has nothing to lose and is sick of his endless attacks. He doesn’t deal well with rebuttals or unrehearsed debates (or tweets)."
After a fantastic season on the LIV Golf in 2023, Phil Mickelson is ready to play in the upcoming third Saudi circuit season, which is scheduled to begin in February 2024.