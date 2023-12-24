How was Phil Mickelson’s year in golf? Exploring the LIV golfer's results, controversies and more from 2023

Phil Mickelson kicked off 2023 at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf season-opening Mayakoba event. The tournament was held at El Cameleon Golf Course in Mexico, where the six-time Major champion settled in T27 position in the limited field of 48 golfers. The American golfer played three rounds of 72, 75 and 67 to finish in the top 30.

2023 was a mixed year for the former PGA Tour player. Although he did not have a strong start, Mickelson was impressive in the mid-season events. He was placed T11 at the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament and then finished T13 at the Singapore event. His best performance on the LIV Golf this year was recorded at the Bedminster event, where he settled for the T9 position.

Mickelson shot 70-67-75 in the 54-hole format tournament to have his only top-10 finish of LIV Golf's second season. However, his best finish of the year was recorded at the Masters in April, where he finished in second place.

Mickelson played in all four Majors in 2023. However, he only made the cuts at the Masters and the PGA Championship. The American struggled with his game at the US Open and The Open Championship.

Phil Mickelson has earned over $4 million in 2023 from LIV Golf events and his outings at the majors.

Here are the earnings and results of all the tournaments Phil Mickelson played in 2023:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba

Venue: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba

Result: T27

Score: 72-75-67

Prize money: $158,000

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson

Venue: The Gallery Golf Club

Result: T30

Score: 70-67-75

Prize money: $175,000

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando

Venue: Orange County National

Result: T41

Score: 70-76-67

Prize money: $132,000

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide

Venue: The Grange Golf Club

Result: T11

Score: 70-65-69

Prize money: $310,000

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Result: T13

Score: 66-66-72

Prize money: $330,000

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club

Result: T45

Score: 71-69-70

Prize money: $126,250

LIV Golf Invitational DC

Venue: Trump National Golf Club

Result: 44

Score: 74-75-76

Prize money: $130,000

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía

Venue: Real Club Valderrama

Result: T23

Score: 73-70-73

Prize money: $208,750

LIV Golf Invitational London

Venue: Centurion Club

Result: T40

Score: 71-72-71

Prize money: $136,250

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier

Venue: The Old White Course

Result: T25

Score: 66-71-65

Prize money: $163,000

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

Venue: Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)

Result: T9

Score: 70-67-75

Prize money: $437,500

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Venue: Rich Harvest Farms

Result: 45

Score: 75-68-75

Prize money: $126,000

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Venue: Royal Greens G&CC

Result: T29

Score: 69-68-68

Prize money: $172,500

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play

Venue: Trump National Doral Golf Course

Result: T22

Score: 72 72 (E) --

Prize money: $250,000

Major Tournaments

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: T2

Score: 71-69-75-65

Prize money: $1,584,000

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T58

Score: 73-72-75-70

Prize money: $33,250

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 69-74

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 77-74

A look into Phil Mickelson's controversial moment in 2023

Early in May 2023, Phil Mickelson got into a heated argument with golf expert Brandel Chamblee. The latter was against the formation of LIV Golf and vehemently chastised the series on social media.

Chamblee was involved in a controversial debate with the LIV golfers on the demerits of the Saudi circuit and thus invited Mickelson to have an open debate on the 'advantages or disadvantages' of LIV Golf at the US Open. However, the American golfer declined the offer, saying he didn't want to give Golf Channel any sort of advantage.

Phil Mickelson tweeted:

"I'd love to do it on another network. I don't want to help golf channel in ANY way or help him. He hasn’t faced anyone who has nothing to lose and is sick of his endless attacks. He doesn’t deal well with rebuttals or unrehearsed debates (or tweets)."

After a fantastic season on the LIV Golf in 2023, Phil Mickelson is ready to play in the upcoming third Saudi circuit season, which is scheduled to begin in February 2024.