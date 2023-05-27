“Just keep hitting bombs” - Fans react to Phil Mickelson continuously lashing out at Brandel Chamblee over the LIV Golf controversy

Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee's vociferous debate seems to be getting more heated as the days pass. A few days ago, Chamblee invited Mickelson on his show "Live From Set" at the US Open to discuss the merits of playing for LIV Golf.

The Golf Channel analyst has spoken vehemently against the newly formed series and is against its formation.

Following the invitation, a golf fan took to Twitter to say that if Mickelson agreed to be on the show, it would help the Golf Channel garner many views.

"If Phil took up Brandel and DID agree to go onto the Golf Channel set, it would be a bigger a** kickin than Trump gave CNN…." the fan wrote.

mark lye @letitflye If Phil took up Brandel and DID agree to go onto the Golf Channel set, it would be a bigger ass kickin than Trump gave CNN….

However, Mickelson made it clear that he didn't want to help the Golf Channel in any way.

"I’d love to do it on another network. I don’t want to help golf channel in ANY way or help him. He hasn’t faced anyone who has nothing to lose and is sick of his endless attacks. He doesn’t deal well with rebuttals or unrehearsed debates(or tweets)," he tweeted.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson

"I'd love to do it on another network. I don't want to help golf channel in ANY way or help him. He hasn't faced anyone who has nothing to lose and is sick of his endless attacks. He doesn't deal well with rebuttals or unrehearsed debates(or tweets)"

Fans were impressed with Phil Mickelson's reply, with one fan commenting:

"Just keep hitting bombs @PhilMickelson I was on 14 tee at the masters and you and the other @livgolf_league golfers were by far the most appreciative of complements. You gave me the Phil 👍 while many PGA players walked by with no response. Defend yourself and LIV, but always choose the high road when dealing with this."

Rob Campbell @rmc5446



I was on 14 tee at the masters and you and the other



You gave me the Phil while many PGA players walked by with no response.



You gave me the Phil 👍 while many PGA players walked by with no response. Defend yourself and LIV, but always choose the high road when dealing with this."

Another fan suggested that Mickelson was better off spending his time and energy making a "positive impact" on people's lives, writing:

"Come on Phil. You are a legend in the game. Wouldn’t it be better to use your time and energy on making a positive impact on people’s lives? This stuff seems childish."

Mike Belcher @MikeBelcher4



"Come on Phil. You are a legend in the game. Wouldn't it be better to use your time and energy on making a positive impact on people's lives? This stuff seems childish."

"Phil i loved watching you and him on CW but it cut out," another fan chimed in.

Alex J @alexj_421 "Phil i loved watching you and him on cw but it cut out"

It is important to note that the CW Network has signed a deal with LIV Golf to broadcast its events in the USA.

Brandel Chamblee blocked Phil Mickelson on Twitter

Phil Mickelson only learned about Brandel Chamblee's invite via a third party since the golf analyst blocked Mickelson on Twitter.

Chamblee posted on Twitter:

"Phil is welcome to come on the Live From set at the US Open to discuss the merits of playing for scary MFers, as he called them, and the Billy Walters book that comes out August 22… but my guess he’s too soft to come on and debate."

Phil Mickelson found out about the tweet when Twitter handle NUCLR Golf shared it on their account with the caption:

"Brandel says he’ll welcome LIV star @PhilMickelson onto the set of Live From The US OPEN. This could be good!"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🎙️ Brandel says he'll welcome LIV star @PhilMickelson onto the set of Live From The US OPEN. This could be good!

Mickelson posted a screenshot of Chamblee blocking him on Twitter in the post's comments section, asking:

"Did Brandel say something?"

Aside from Phil Mickelson, Brandel Chamblee also recently clashed with Brooks Koepka's coach, Claude Harmon.

