Brandel Chamblee fires back at Claude Hamon, releases a powerful response to LIV Golf Issues

Brandel Chamblee got into a heated debate with a fellow analyst Brad Faxon on Sunday (May 21) on Golf Channel's Live from the PGA. Chamblee is against LIV Golf and argued with Faxon as he believed that Saudi-backed players should not be allowed to play at the Ryder Cup.

Following the debate, Brooks Koepka's coach Claude Harmon III commented on Chamblee in an interview with Golf Week on Tuesday. He said:

“Brandel is a paid actor by NBC and Golf Channel. All he’s trying to do is get his lines and shows for the Golf Channel.

"And I mean, I love him, I think Eamon (Lynch, Golfweek columnist who also works for Golf Channel) is a fantastic writer, but for Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee, who worked for NBC Golf Channel, to utter the words ‘sports washing’ when the company they work for televised the last two Winter Olympics in Russia and China with the same leaders that they’ve had. It’s not like they were good leaders back then."

In response, Brandel Chamblee tweeted that no one whom he worked for, had tried to influence his words. He wrote:

"The accusation that I am just a proxy for the opinion of my employer is a curious one to me, and while the natural back and forth with colleagues certainly informs my opinion, no one for whom I work with or for has ever tried to influence what I am going to say. "

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The farrago of whataboutisms that inevitably accompanies any discussion on sportswashing, attempts, in answering a condemnation with an accusation, to impugn the credibility of the accuser and to distract from having to deal with the complexities of the question. Much like… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He went on to say:

"I’d like to think that they trust whatever opinion I have, whether it agrees with theirs or not, I’ve done the research to back it up. Which is more than I can say for those who suggest that because there is evil everywhere, all evil is relativized and unless all of it can be addressed at the same time and in the same way, it should all be ignored."

"Brooks Koepka’s win at the PGA Championship was impressive"- Brandel Chamblee appreciates LIV golfer's performance at the major event

LIV golfer Brooks Koepka became the first Saudi-backed series golfer to win a major event. He received a vital appreciation around the world after finishing with a score of under 9. Although Brandel Chamblee is against the tempestuous series, he cannot help but admire Koepka.

In his Twitter post, the Golf Channel analyst also wrote about Brooks Koepka and Michael Block. However, besides appreciating Koepka, he mentioned that his (Koepka's) victory should not distract people from the fact that LIV golfers benefit Saudi Arabia, which is infamous for its degrading human rights record.

Chamblee jotted:

“While Brooks Koepka’s win at the PGA Championship was impressive, it should not distract us from the simple fact that LIV players are being used for the benefit of some very bad people and to the detriment of a great many more good people. That LIV Golf, with its inability to develop stars and seeking to buy them like high-performance cars, is undermining the dignity intrinsic in golf. "

It is important to note that Brandel Chamblee recently invited another LIV golfer Phil Mickelson on his show at the US Open for a debate.

