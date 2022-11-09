How rich is Bryson DeChambeau? Net worth and salary explored

Bryson DeChambeau has only been a professional golfer for the past six years, but the California-born golfer has already become one of the most successful. DeChambeau is one of the most notable golfers to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but before that, he was one of the brightest stars on the Tour.

Bryson has 10 professional wins and debuted as high as number four in the world rankings. He has placed high in several majors and won the U.S. Open in 2020 as well.

All that success has translated well, monetarily speaking. But the question is: what is Bryson DeChambeau's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star golfer's net worth exceeds $10 million. He has reportedly made over $23 million just from playing golf in the last few years. For example, during the 2021 season, the golfer reportedly earned $5 million in just that year alone.

DraftKings became a partner with the PGA Tour in 2018 and DeChambeau was the first athlete to get involved there. The American golfer is also partnered with Cobra Golf (a subsidiary of Puma), Bentley, Bridgestone Golf, Rolex, NetJets, and Bose.

All told, he has quite a few endorsements to keep his salary up as he continues to grow in the game of golf.

His transition to LIV Golf may very well improve that even more. Many golfers have not been shy about their financial reasoning for moving from the PGA Tour to LIV.

Bryson DeChambeau @b_dechambeau Thinking about giving golf a go again… 🤔 Thinking about giving golf a go again… 🤔 https://t.co/4DPOjU82Cy

It's no secret that the money they were offering was more than what most could get on the PGA Tour, so it stands to reason that DeChambeau will continue to benefit financially from his transition.

Many tournaments carry much larger prize purses than some PGA Tour events, so if he performs well, he could make out with a lot of money from LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau's father recently died after long battle with diabetes

The star golfer might be doing fairly well on the course and in the bank, but he recently endured a tragedy. Bryson DeChambeau's father recently passed away at the age of 63. Diabetes has not been officially ruled the cause of death, but he did battle it for a long time.

Bryson DeChambeau @b_dechambeau Love you Dad. Im sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life. Love you Dad. Im sad to see you go but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life. ❤️ https://t.co/VFXNB6fSfE

Bryson left a heartfelt message to his father, Jon, on social media:

“Love you, Dad. I’m sad to see you go, but you've been through way too much pain in this life. I'm so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I'll see you in the next life.”

The golfer's father's battle with diabetes was very tough and it cost Jon his kidneys as a result. However, an old school friend met the family and donated a kidney to Jon in 2017.

Despite the battle, Jon never failed to show up for his son, attending tournaments, his wedding, and so much more while in poor health.

