How rich is Viktor Hovland? Exploring the Hero World Challenge winner’s net worth

Last Sunday, Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland emerged victorious at the Hero World Challenge for the second year straight. Having successfully defended the title in Albany, Bahamas, he became only the second player after Tiger Woods to do so.

The 25-year-old has been a star and achieved a lot in his short career. He is the only golfer ever to win both low-key amateur awards at the Masters and the US Open in a single season.

Viktor Hovland's net worth

Having turned professional only in 2019, Hovland has already raked in a net worth of $12-15 million.

So far, Hovland has experienced a short but rather money-making golfing career, and he is not even halfway through it. As per reports, Hovland gets a fixed salary of $210,000 annually.

According to various reports, he has made almost $10 million in earnings, $7.5 million from the PGA tour, and around $2 million in the European Tour.

He recently won the Hero World Challenge, which had a purse of $3.5 million. The prize was $1 million.

Brand Endorsements

Hovland has been the face of Cisco

Viktor Hovland has partnerships with brands like Cisco, PING, and J. Lindeberg, a clothing brand. He is also said to be the brand ambassador for Lexus.

Not much is known about Hovland's cars, but he has been seen driving a Lexus to all the PGA events.

House and Properties

Hovland has a residence in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He trains with his team members at Karsten Creek.

Family

Hovland was born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway. He was 11 years old when he started playing golf with his father. He won his first trophy as an amateur in the 2018 US. He soon became the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour. He emerged victorious at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open He first won the European Tour at the 2021 BMW International Open).

Good year for Hovland

Hovland began the season with a good start by getting a top-five finish at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. He won the Dubai Desert Classic the following week. The final round went for a sudden death after he shot 66 in the final round. He defeated Richard Bland in the sudden-death playoff with a birdie. He reached his career-best No. 3 with this win.

Hovland defended his Hero World Challenge by defeating Scottie Scheffler at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Hovland's upcoming event

Viktor will next be seen in the first edition of the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi. The event will be from January 13 to 15 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. There will be two teams, Team Europe and Team Great Britain and Ireland, each with ten players. Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald and an appointed captain will pick both sides.

Francesco Molinari will captain the Continental Europe team, and Tommy Fleetwood will captain the Great Britain and Ireland team.

There will be one session of foursomes matches, one of fourballs, and one of singles ties, with Donald overseeing proceedings from inside the ropes.

Poll : 0 votes