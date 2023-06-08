How does Rose Zhang’s World Rankings leap compare to Tiger Woods’? A look at the two golfers’ initial rankings climbs

Rose Zhang's recent victory in the Mizuho Americas Open has not only earned her LPGA Tour membership and eligibility for the Solheim Cup. It has also catapulted her world ranking to an impressive 62nd position.

In the world of golf, rising stars often capture our attention with their remarkable achievements. This remarkable leap of 420 places since her announcement to turn professional has drawn comparisons between her and golf legend Tiger Woods.

Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round

Rose Zhang's ascent in the world rankings has been nothing short of extraordinary. Prior to her victory in the Mizuho Americas Open, the 20-year-old prodigy was ranked as low as 482nd in the world.

However, with a composed playoff win over Jennifer Kupcho, Zhang showcased immense talent and determination, propelling herself to a highly respectable 62nd. This remarkable climb of 420 places within such a short span since turning professional highlights her exceptional skill and potential.

Tiger Woods, a golfing legend and 15-time Major winner, provides an intriguing benchmark for Zhang's rapid rise. When Woods turned professional in 1996, it took him seven tournaments to break into the world's top 50, achieved after his victory in the Walt Disney Classic.

Zhang, on the other hand, has the opportunity to reach that elite bracket considerably sooner. With her current trajectory and remarkable skill set, her meteoric ascent appears to rival, if not surpass, Woods' early climb in the rankings.

Rose Zhang seems to be setting new standards

Rose Zhang's record-breaking achievements further underline her status as a rising golf star.

As mentioned earlier, she secured an LPGA Tour win on her professional debut, a feat last accomplished in 1951. Additionally, she surpassed Tiger Woods' record for the most wins as a Stanford University student.

Zhang also previously became the first women's player to win two NCAA individual titles. She holds the record for consecutive weeks at the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking as well.

Her extraordinary accomplishments and unwavering dedication have seemingly set the stage for a promising future. It also suggests that her current world ranking is just the beginning of a consistently high-ranking presence.

With a string of record-breaking achievements, Zhang's name is poised to become a regular feature among the upper echelons of the world rankings in due course. Her recent exploits have also cemented her status as a rising star in the world of golf.

