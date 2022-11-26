LPGA Tour record-breaking 2023 schedule: Everything you need to know

The LPGA Tour has unveiled its 2023 season schedule, and it is nothing like ever seen before. In marking the highest total in the history of the tour, the purse this year will be of a whopping $101 million.

There will be 33 official events added with the biennial fixtures of the Solheim Cup and the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International crown. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan spoke about this big, breakaway moment in the organization's history.

She said:

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour. The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women’s professional sports property in the world."

Samaan also announced how much these positive changes would inspire young girls.

"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women’s sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course. As the home to the world’s best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big."

Two thrilling team tournaments will also be held during the 2023 season. For the first time since 2018, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a team match-play event featuring the top female golfers from the world's top eight nations, will take place at San Francisco's renowned TPC Harding Park from May 4 to 7. The Solheim Cup will also be hosted in Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22 to 24, pitting the top 12 American players against the top 12 European players.

The US Women's Open will bring the top female golfers to Pebble Beach for the first time. There the players will compete for a whopping $10 million.

Indeed, this breakthrough decision of the 2023 schedule of an increased purse is a massive moment in women's golf.

How many events will there be in the 2023 LPGA schedule?

CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2023 schedule will begin and end in Florida. The first event will take place in the last week of January, and the tour will complete the circle by returning to Florida for the CME Group Tour Championship in November. The latter will mark the end of the 2023 season.

The tour will be trotting the globe as it will travel from Europe to the United States to Canada to Asia this season. In total, it will traverse 11 states in the United States and 12 countries and regions.

In an extraordinary news, legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam will be welcomed as the organizing host for THE ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The event will feature a $3.25 million purse.

Here's a look at the detailed schedule of the 2023 LPGA schedule.

DATE TITLE/LOCATION PURSE Jan. 19-22 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions $1.5M Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida Feb. 23-26 Honda LPGA Thailand $1.7M Siam C.C. (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand March 2-5 HSBC Women's World Championship $1.8M Sentosa G.C., Singapore March 9-12 Blue Bay LPGA $2.1M Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China March 23-26 LPGA Drive On Championship $1.75M Superstition Mountain G.C., Gold Canyon, Arizona March 30 - April 2 DIO Implant LA Open $1.75M Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California April 12-15 LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei $2M Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii April 20-23 The Chevron Championship $5.1M The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas April 27-30 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro $3M Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California May 4-7 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown $2M TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California May 11-14 Cognizant Founders Cup $3M Upper Montclair C.C., Clifton, New Jersey May 24-28 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards $1.5M Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada June 1-4 Mizuho Americas Open $2.75M Liberty National G.C., Jersey City, New Jersey June 9-11 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer $1.75M Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey June 15-18 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give $2.5M Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan June 22-25 KPMG Women's PGA Championship $9M* Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey July 6-9 U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica $10M* Pebble Beach G.L., Pebble Beach, California July 13-16 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic $1.75M Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio July 19-22 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational $2.7M Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan July 27-30 Amundi Evian Championship $6.5M Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France Aug. 3-6 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open $2M Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland Aug. 10-13 AIG Women’s Open $7.3M* Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England Aug. 17-20 ISPS Handa World Invitational $1.5M Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland Aug. 24-27 CP Women’s Open $2.35M Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Aug. 31 - Sept. 3 Portland Classic $1.5M Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon Sept. 7-10 Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G $1.75M Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup --- Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G $2.3M Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas Oct. 5-8 The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America $1.8M Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas Oct. 12-15 Buick LPGA Shanghai $2.1M Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People’s Republic of China Oct. 19-22 BMW Ladies Championship $2.2M Korean location to be announced Oct. 26-29 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA $2.2M Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei Nov. 2-5 TOTO Japan Classic $2M Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan Nov. 9-12 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican $3.25M Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida Nov. 16-19 CME Group Tour Championship $7M Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

Well, the 2023 season can be touted as an action-packed thriller that will keep fans on the edge of their seats with every tournament.

