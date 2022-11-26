Create

LPGA Tour record-breaking 2023 schedule: Everything you need to know

By Ira Deokule
Modified Nov 26, 2022 04:01 AM IST
CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour has unveiled its 2023 season schedule, and it is nothing like ever seen before. In marking the highest total in the history of the tour, the purse this year will be of a whopping $101 million.

There will be 33 official events added with the biennial fixtures of the Solheim Cup and the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International crown. LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan spoke about this big, breakaway moment in the organization's history.

She said:

"Because of our athletes, partners, volunteers and incredible fans, 2023 will be a banner year for the LPGA Tour. The schedule features new events, elevated purses, unique formats and world-class golf courses. Our athletes are playing for more total prize money than any time in history, and we have over 500 hours of broadcast television. All those things combine to make the LPGA the leading women’s professional sports property in the world."

Samaan also announced how much these positive changes would inspire young girls.

"The LPGA Tour has never had better or more committed partners who see the commercial value in investing in women’s sports and who understand how their partnerships elevate women and girls on and off the golf course. As the home to the world’s best female golfers, the LPGA provides a platform to inspire young girls and women to dream big."

Two thrilling team tournaments will also be held during the 2023 season. For the first time since 2018, the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, a team match-play event featuring the top female golfers from the world's top eight nations, will take place at San Francisco's renowned TPC Harding Park from May 4 to 7. The Solheim Cup will also be hosted in Finca Cortesin in Spain from September 22 to 24, pitting the top 12 American players against the top 12 European players.

The US Women's Open will bring the top female golfers to Pebble Beach for the first time. There the players will compete for a whopping $10 million.

Indeed, this breakthrough decision of the 2023 schedule of an increased purse is a massive moment in women's golf.

How many events will there be in the 2023 LPGA schedule?

CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CME Group Tour Championship - Final Round (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2023 schedule will begin and end in Florida. The first event will take place in the last week of January, and the tour will complete the circle by returning to Florida for the CME Group Tour Championship in November. The latter will mark the end of the 2023 season.

The tour will be trotting the globe as it will travel from Europe to the United States to Canada to Asia this season. In total, it will traverse 11 states in the United States and 12 countries and regions.

In an extraordinary news, legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam will be welcomed as the organizing host for THE ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The event will feature a $3.25 million purse.

Here's a look at the detailed schedule of the 2023 LPGA schedule.

DATETITLE/LOCATIONPURSE
Jan. 19-22Hilton

Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

$1.5M
Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida
Feb. 23-26Honda

LPGA Thailand

$1.7M
Siam C.C. (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
March 2-5HSBC

Women's World Championship

$1.8M
Sentosa G.C., Singapore
March 9-12Blue

Bay LPGA

$2.1M
Jian Lake Blue Bay G.C., Hainan Island, People’s Republic of China
March 23-26LPGA

Drive On Championship

$1.75M
Superstition Mountain G.C., Gold Canyon, Arizona
March 30 - April 2DIO

Implant LA Open

$1.75M
Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California
April 12-15LOTTE

Championship presented by Hoakalei

$2M
Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii
April 20-23The

Chevron Championship

$5.1M
The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
April 27-30JM

Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

$3M
Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California
May 4-7Hanwha

LIFEPLUS International Crown

$2M
TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
May 11-14Cognizant

Founders Cup

$3M
Upper Montclair C.C., Clifton, New Jersey
May 24-28Bank

of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards

$1.5M
Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada
June 1-4Mizuho

Americas Open

$2.75M
Liberty National G.C., Jersey City, New Jersey
June 9-11ShopRite

LPGA Classic presented by Acer

$1.75M
Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey
June 15-18Meijer

LPGA Classic for Simply Give

$2.5M
Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan
June 22-25KPMG

Women's PGA Championship

$9M*
Baltusrol G.C. (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey
July 6-9U.S.

Women’s Open presented by ProMedica

$10M*
Pebble Beach G.L., Pebble Beach, California
July 13-16Greater

Toledo LPGA Classic

$1.75M
Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio
July 19-22Dow

Great Lakes Bay Invitational

$2.7M
Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan
July 27-30Amundi

Evian Championship

$6.5M
Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France
Aug. 3-6Trust

Golf Women’s Scottish Open

$2M
Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
Aug. 10-13AIG

Women’s Open

$7.3M*
Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England
Aug. 17-20ISPS

Handa World Invitational

$1.5M
Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland
Aug. 24-27CP

Women’s Open

$2.35M
Shaughnessy G. and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Aug. 31 - Sept. 3Portland

Classic

$1.5M
Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon
Sept. 7-10Kroger

Queen City Championship presented by P&G

$1.75M
Kenwood C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
Sept. 22-24Solheim

Cup

---
Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain
Sept. 29 - Oct. 1Walmart

NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

$2.3M
Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas
Oct. 5-8 The

Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America

$1.8M
Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas
Oct. 12-15Buick

LPGA Shanghai

$2.1M
Qizhong Garden G.C., Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
Oct. 19-22 BMW

Ladies Championship

$2.2M
Korean location to be announced
Oct. 26-29Taiwan

Swinging Skirts LPGA

$2.2M
Miramar G.C., New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei
Nov. 2-5TOTO

Japan Classic

$2M
Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan
Nov. 9-12The

ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

$3.25M
Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida
Nov. 16-19CME

Group Tour Championship

$7M
Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida

Well, the 2023 season can be touted as an action-packed thriller that will keep fans on the edge of their seats with every tournament.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
