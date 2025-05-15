How did Scottie Scheffler perform in his last 5 events before the 2025 PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler has entered the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Over his last five events, Scheffler has showcased glimpses of statistical dominance, reaffirming his No. 1 ranking in the world.

Recently, Scheffler delivered a strong performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, held from May 1 to 4 at TPC Craig Ranch. He posted a 31-under-par 253, tying the all-time lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history. The eight-stroke victory margin marked this as a lopsided win. He also led the field in strokes gained, tee to green. With that, Scottie Scheffler won his first title of the 2025 season and 14th overall on the PGA Tour.

Before that, Scheffler made a strong showing at the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. As the defending champion, Scheffler secured a solo fourth-place finish. He remained in contention throughout the week, closing with a final-round 69 to finish at 8-under-par. However, a top-five finish at Augusta still added value to his portfolio.

Before that, at the Texas Children's Open in late March, Scheffler finished second, just one stroke behind Min Woo Lee. He finished at 19-under-par, carding rounds of 67, 62, 69, and 63. Earlier in March, he teed it up at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Scheffler kicked off the first round with 69, followed by a second round of 70. Eventually, he finished tied for 20th.

Moreover, Scheffler started the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. He was back to the green after a minor hand injury that had delayed his start for the season. Even after that, he finished tied for ninth at 15-under-par. He shot a third-round 69, followed by a final-round 67. On top of that, Scottie Scheffler recently carded a hole-in-one right before the PGA Championship.

Scottie Scheffler nails a hole-in-one in the lead-up to the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently participating in the PGA Championship. He's paired with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. In the lead-up to the event, during a practice session at Quail Hollow, Scheffler delivered a hole-in-one. As per Golf Digest's latest video on X, the 28-year-old struck a shot that traveled with a ball speed of 118 mph, climbed to a 103-foot apex, and found the cup for a hole-in-one. After which, the commentator pointed out:

"His first hole as a father is a memorable one."

Apart from that, the first round of the ongoing PGA Championship is being led by Stephan Jager at the time of writing this. Stephan Jager of Germany and Ryan Gerard of the United States are tied for the lead at 5-under-par. Jager has completed 17 holes, while Gerard is through 13. Alex Smalley has also completed all 18 holes at 4-under.

