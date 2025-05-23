How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

After his PGA Championship victory last week, Scottie Scheffler is currently playing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This tournament which takes place at the Colonial Country Club features Scheffler and other big-name golfers like Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, and Brian Harman.

After his performance in Round 2 of the competition at Colonial Country Club, the World No. 1 golfer finds himself with a total score of 1-under par. As of this writing, Scheffler is placed at T47 while the round is still going on.

Scottie Scheffler began Round 2 with a birdie on the par-5 hole 1. While he managed another birdie on the par-4 hole 6, it was hole 9 where he scored his first bogey of the day. Following this bogey, Scheffler's form further dipped down when he scored two more bogeys on hole 12 and hole 14.

While Scheffler might not have put up his best performance in Round 2 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, there is a huge chance he will make the cut. As per Data Golf, there is a 60.5% chance that the cutline will be 1-under par which means he will most likely proceed to playing Round 3 and Round 4.

