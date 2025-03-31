How has Scottie Scheffler performed in The Masters at Augusta? Exploring the defending champion's past results

Scottie Scheffler doesn’t just play at The Masters—he excels. Since the World No. 1’s first walk up the hill at Augusta in 2020, he has written a series of performances akin to a script for golfing greatness: two green jackets (2022, 2024) and never finishing outside the top 20.

Ad

What distinguishes him from others isn’t simply his statistics — although they are staggering. His 2024 Masters run was a masterclass in precision. His final round 68 gave him a four-stroke win, with an 11-under total for the tournament. But his real weapon? Iron play so remarkable that caddie Ted Scott commented on a critical 13th-hole decision, as reported by Golf Digest:

“He just seemed focused on doing Scottie Scheffler things," Scott said. "That's what he said on 13. He goes, should we go for it? I said, absolutely. Why don't we do what we do and what we're good at. He's the best ball striker in the world. He hit an unbelievable 4-iron, which is just incredible to that small target. Those targets seem big when you're caddieing for Scottie Scheffler. That's how good he is.”

Ad

Trending

Scheffler’s transition from T19 in his debut to the fourth-youngest player to win multiple Masters is a reflection of not only growth but, rather, the reflection of an arguably great player. His gradual rise — T18 in 2021, a commanding win in 2022, T10 in 2023, and now another coronation — shows a player growing in stature.

"I was a bit overwhelmed. I told [my friends], I wish I didn't want to win as badly as I do. I think it would make the mornings easier,” Scheffler said during a post-round conference after his second Masters win. “But I love winning. I hate losing. I really do. And when you're here in the biggest moments, when I'm sitting there with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly.”

Ad

Notably, Scheffler was No. 1 in the world at the time of both victories. And while others, including Rory McIlroy, pursue their first green jacket, Scheffler is chasing his third.

Scheffler’s recent performance and chances of defending his title

Scottie Scheffler arrives at this year’s Masters in good form. A string of top-10s, including a runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a T3 at the Genesis Invitational, and T9 and T11 at Pebble Beach and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Ad

While putting has been his historic Achilles heel, signs of progress have emerged. The area of the game has tightened to an extent with the help of coach Phil Kenyon, plus switching to a mallet putter. But at Augusta, even small lapses while putting can be expensive — especially on its greens.

Experts, including former pro Johnson Wagner, were seen chatting on the “5 Clubs” podcast that Scheffler’s only real vulnerability is generally the occasional miss off the tee or long iron pulls. These flaws need to be cleaned up to defend the green jacket. [39.46 onwards]

Ad

"He's still playing good, he's top 20 every week, it's just he's pulling putts he's pulling t-shots, he's pulling everything. I don't know if it's an issue with the hand where he's too left arm dominant with everything but it's just, the frustrations getting to him," said Johnson.

Ad

The field is competitive, with McIlroy playing well and Ludvig Åberg and Jon Rahm waiting in the wings. Factor in Augusta’s notoriously fickle course conditions and the emotional burden of being a defending champion, and Scheffler’s road to a repeat is far from easy.

But Scheffler is still the man to beat if his recent form means anything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback