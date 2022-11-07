How did Tiger Woods become a billionaire? Net worth and income explored

With an all-time record of 82 wins on the PGA Tour, American golfer Tiger Woods is undoubtedly the most successful golfer in the world.

He holds the record for being the highest-paid athlete for ten consecutive years, as listed by Forbes. His decades-long career has added a significant amount to his wealth, making Tiger a billionaire.

Woods' excellent performance on the greens is the primary source of his whopping net worth of over $1.7 billion. He was inducted onto Forbes' Billionaires list in June 2022.

Aside from his massive earnings throughout his career, his billionaire fortune has been a fruitful result of his brand endorsements.

It's no surprise that Tiger Woods is the face of many products and advertisements that helped him garner a high net worth, having endorsed top-rated global products such as Monster Energy, Rolex, Gatorade, and Nike.

Tiger Woods' yacht (image credit: AP)

Woods also makes money from other ventures, including his golf business and a live event production company. Additionally, Tiger also owned a restaurant named "The Woods."

Aside from all his ventures, the golf legend has also made money from his investments in the resort group NEXUS Luxury Collection and clubs. Moreover, Tiger is a partner in SPAC.

How does Tiger Woods spend his money?

The pro golfer spends most of his earnings buying private jets, yachts, mega-mansions, and other luxurious properties.

Woods owns a 10-acre property worth approximately $55 million built from scratch in Jupiter, Florida. It has a pitch, putt, golf course, and a private dock. He also owns a private jet, Gulfstream G550, worth $54 million.

Tiger Woods' house (image via Jeff Realty)

Tiger Woods has earned a large sum since turning pro. A major source of his income came from his playing career.

According to Business Insider India, Woods won $4.6 million at the Tour Championship and won $3 million for his runner-up position in the FedEx Cup. Over $100 million of his income came from the prize money of major championships. At the peak of his career, he earned more than $100 million through endorsements.

However, it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Woods lost most of his endorsement deals after news broke that he had had affairs with several women, including Rachel Uchitel among others. But Nike has always stuck by his side. He has been endorsing the brand since 1996.

It's pertinent to note that the legendary golfer has had a decorated career. He turned pro in 1996 at the age of 20 and by the end of 1997, he had won his first major and three PGA Tour events. Woods reached the World No. 1 ranking in July 1997, less than a year after starting his professional journey.

He has won 82 PGA Tour events, 15 major golf championships, and 18 World Golf Championships. However, he was forced to stay away from the professional course due to a car accident. But there is good news for fans. Tiger Woods will be returning for "The Match" event on December 10.

