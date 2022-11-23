How valuable is Tiger Woods' putter?

Golf is unarguably the rich man's game. The whopping prize money and expensive golf collectibles always have the attention of sports enthusiasts.

Tiger Woods, who recently climbed up the billionaires' tally, has some really expensive items in his bag.

Woods uses Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype putters. As per several outlets, they are very expensive, worth more than $300 K, and Tiger's putter could be worth $1 million, as reported by Golf.com.

Tiger used his Scotty Cameron Newport II putter in most of his major championship matches, and he still uses it. However, the American golfer also keeps some backup putters in his bag, and they are also expensive.

One of Tiger Woods' backup putters was sold at the Golden Age Auction for $328,576 earlier this year. It was the same putter he used in his major championships.

Last August, his signature backup putter sold for $393,300 in the second auction. The putter was auctioned at the Tiger Woods Learning Center Block Party, in Anaheim, California, in 2005 and was kept secure for the past 17 years before being re-auctioned in 2021.

Tiger Woods Putter is uptick in demand

Tiger Woods is very selective when it comes to choosing the right equipment for his game. The Newport Tel3 Terryllium was another putter that Woods used to win his major title. It is in high demand for the auction. It is one of the two putters that Tiger Woods uses for tournaments and has an important place in his studio.

The Tel3 putter is very expensive as Tiger also used it during Tours and other matches, making the historic putter a hit among sports enthusiasts.

According to Golden Age Golf Auctions founder Ryan Carey, Tiger Woods' putter could be auctioned for more than $1 million, making it the most expensive golf equipment.

Carey said:

"The golf collecting industry is scorching hot. We are seeing a massive uptick in demand, and that is long overdue. "

It is pertinent to note that the putter was gifted to Tiger Woods by his neighbor and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed in one of their matches at Isleworth.

Currently, Woods is on hiatus from playing due to a major car accident last year. However, he will return to play in the seventh edition of The Match, featuring against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a team match scheduled for December 10. It will be his third appearance in the event, while Rory McIlroy, Justin, and Jordan will make their debut.

WITB: Tiger Woods at the 2022 PGA Championship

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

Shaft

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60TX

3-wood

TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)

Shaft

Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70TX

Irons

TaylorMade P-770 (2 and 3 iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)

Shafts

True Temper Dynamic Gold MID Tour Issue X100 (2 and 3 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3 (56 and 60 degrees)

Shafts

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

Golf Ball

Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R

