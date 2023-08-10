How to watch the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

It's hours before the St. Jude FedEx Championship tees off and everything is ready to follow it through all platforms. The first event of the postseason playoffs will even reach the Metaverse.

From the first shot to the last of the St. Jude fedEx Championship can be followed live on Radio and Television. Broadcasts will focus on the top players as the competition progresses.

How to follow on TV and Radio

Television broadcasts will be live on different times and channels during the four rounds. This is the conceived organization:

Thursday and Friday: 2p.m. to 6 p.m. (on Golf Channel)

2p.m. to 6 p.m. (on Golf Channel) Saturday: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (on Golf Channel) and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CBS)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (on Golf Channel) and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (CBS) Sunday: noon to 2 p.m. (on Golf Channel) and 2 to 6 p.m. (on CBS)

Radio broadcasts will be running live throughout the tournament on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio stations.

How to follow it in Streaming

The St. Jude FedEx Championship will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+. The channel will be offering four types of tracking during the four rounds.

The four types of tracking are conceived as follows, according to the PGA Tour News Service:

Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

ESPN+ broadcast schedules will be as follows:

Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 2-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: noon-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Group: 2-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 12-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

The Marquee Group will be as follows:

Thursday: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

Friday: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

The Featured Groups will be as follows:

Thursday: Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

Both Featured Groups and Marquee Groups for the weekend will be defined as the tournament progresses.

Tee marker, FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image via Getty).

St. Jude FedEx Championship on the Metaverse

The great surprise of this edition of the St. Jude FedEx Championship, and of the FedEx Cup in general, is that it will also come to the Roblox Meteverse.

Every week, users of PGA TOUR Scramble in Roblox will have a new hole unlocked. In fact, this service started last August 7.

The first hole unlocked was No. 11 at TPC Southwind (where the St. Jude FedEx Cup Championship will be played), the second will be No. 16 at Olympia Fields Country Club (where the BMW Championship will be played) and the third will be No. 15 at East Lake Golf Club (which will host the TOUR Championship).

The shots actually played by the professionals on those holes during this edition of the FedEx Cup will appear for users to play. Through them, players will be able to earn bonus points and other facilities in the Roblox Metaverse.