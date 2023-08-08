2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field and player rankings explored

After an eventful PGA Tour season, the FedEx Cup Playoffs field is finally ready. The Playoffs are set to start on Thursday, August 10, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event at TPC Southwind in Memphis will feature a field of 70 players, headlined by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship will see 70 golfers compete against each other for four days. The 46th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs offers a whopping $20 million purse.
Unsurprisingly, the event, which limited its field to 70 from last year’s 125, will have 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will lead the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field. The star golfer will be followed by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the top three-ranked golfers are also favorites to win the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event. In-form Rahm is the top bet for the event.
Players like Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are among the big names to watch at the event. The FedEx Cup Playoffs will not feature LIV Golfers unlike the major championships.
Here are the top 25 ranked players on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field:
Here is the complete 70-player field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:
- 1 - Jon Rahm
- 2 - Scottie Scheffler
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Max Homa
- 5 - FedEx St. Jude Clark
- 6 - Brian Harman
- 7 - Viktor Hovland
- 8 - Keegan Bradley
- 9 - Rickie Fowler
- 10 - Tony Finau
- 11 - Jason Day
- 12 - Nick Taylor
- 13 - Patrick Cantlay
- 14 - Tom Kim
- 15 - Sepp Straka
- 16 - Xander Schauffele
- 17 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 18 - Si Woo Kim
- 19 - Sam Burns
- 20 - Russell Henley
- 21 - Emiliano Grillo
- 22 - Collin Morikawa
- 23 - Kurt Kitayama
- 24 - Adam Schenk
- 25 - Taylor Moore
- 26 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 27 - Denny McCarthy
- 28 - Chris Kirk
- 29 - Seamus Power
- 30 - Corey Conners
- 31 - Jordan Spieth
- 32 - Sungjae Im
- 33 - Justin Rose
- 34 - Sahith Theegala
- 35 - Lee Hodges
- 36 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 37 - Byeong Hun An
- 38 - Adam Svensson
- 39 - Brendon Todd
- 40 - Eric Cole
- 41 - Andrew Putnam
- 42 - Harris English
- 43 - Patrick Rodgers
- 44 - Adam Hadwin
- 45 - J.T. Poston
- 46 - Tom Hoge
- 47 - Mackenzie Hughes
- 48 - Cameron Young
- 49 - Lucas Glover
- 50 - Nick Hardy
- 51 - Alex Smalley
- 52 - Thomas Detry
- 53 - Taylor Montgomery
- 54 - Davis Riley
- 55 - Brandon Wu
- 56 - Hayden Buckley
- 57 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 58 - Keith Mitchell
- 59 - Mark Hubbard
- 60 - Matt Kuchar
- 61 - Stephan Jaeger
- 62 - Cam Davis
- 63 - Sam Ryder
- 64 - Sam Stevens
- 65 - Aaron Rai
- 66 - Beau Hossler
- 67 - Matt NeSmith
- 68 - Vincent Norrman
- 69 - J.J. Spaun
- 70 - Ben Griffin
More details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.