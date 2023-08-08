2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field and player rankings explored

After an eventful PGA Tour season, the FedEx Cup Playoffs field is finally ready. The Playoffs are set to start on Thursday, August 10, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event at TPC Southwind in Memphis will feature a field of 70 players, headlined by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will see 70 golfers compete against each other for four days. The 46th tournament of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs offers a whopping $20 million purse.

Unsurprisingly, the event, which limited its field to 70 from last year’s 125, will have 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Will Zalatoris (Image via Getty)

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will lead the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship field. The star golfer will be followed by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the top three-ranked golfers are also favorites to win the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event. In-form Rahm is the top bet for the event.

Players like Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth are among the big names to watch at the event. The FedEx Cup Playoffs will not feature LIV Golfers unlike the major championships.

Here is the complete 70-player field for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

1 - Jon Rahm

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Max Homa

5 - FedEx St. Jude Clark

6 - Brian Harman

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Keegan Bradley

9 - Rickie Fowler

10 - Tony Finau

11 - Jason Day

12 - Nick Taylor

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Tom Kim

15 - Sepp Straka

16 - Xander Schauffele

17 - Tyrrell Hatton

18 - Si Woo Kim

19 - Sam Burns

20 - Russell Henley

21 - Emiliano Grillo

22 - Collin Morikawa

23 - Kurt Kitayama

24 - Adam Schenk

25 - Taylor Moore

26 - Tommy Fleetwood

27 - Denny McCarthy

28 - Chris Kirk

29 - Seamus Power

30 - Corey Conners

31 - Jordan Spieth

32 - Sungjae Im

33 - Justin Rose

34 - Sahith Theegala

35 - Lee Hodges

36 - Matt Fitzpatrick

37 - Byeong Hun An

38 - Adam Svensson

39 - Brendon Todd

40 - Eric Cole

41 - Andrew Putnam

42 - Harris English

43 - Patrick Rodgers

44 - Adam Hadwin

45 - J.T. Poston

46 - Tom Hoge

47 - Mackenzie Hughes

48 - Cameron Young

49 - Lucas Glover

50 - Nick Hardy

51 - Alex Smalley

52 - Thomas Detry

53 - Taylor Montgomery

54 - Davis Riley

55 - Brandon Wu

56 - Hayden Buckley

57 - Hideki Matsuyama

58 - Keith Mitchell

59 - Mark Hubbard

60 - Matt Kuchar

61 - Stephan Jaeger

62 - Cam Davis

63 - Sam Ryder

64 - Sam Stevens

65 - Aaron Rai

66 - Beau Hossler

67 - Matt NeSmith

68 - Vincent Norrman

69 - J.J. Spaun

70 - Ben Griffin

More details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.