How to watch 2023 Tour Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The 2023 Tour Championship is about to conclude the season with a bang. The thrilling end-of-year showdown will bring together the best golfers from around the world at the iconic East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta, Georgia, is ready to welcome the top 30 players of the PGA Tour for this exciting event.

However, this year comes with a twist. In preparation for the PGA Tour's shift to a calendar-year schedule in 2024, there are seven autumn tournaments added to bridge the gap between this season's end and the upcoming one.

Unlike other tournaments, the Tour Championship will have a unique scoring system. Players will receive stroke advantages based on their ranking before the competition begins.

The road to crowning the FedEx Cup champion for the 2022-23 season will culminate in a thrilling four-round battle at the 2023 Tour Championship.

2023 Tour Championship Schedule and Tee Times

Dates: August 24 to August 27, 2023

Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

Round 1 Tee Times (As per EST)

Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka: 11:26 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton: 11:37 a.m.

Jason Day, Sam Burns: 11:48 a.m.

Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa: 11:59 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor: 12:10 p.m.

Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim: 12:21 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Tony Finau: 12:32 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim: 12:43 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler: 12:54 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley: 1:05 p.m.

Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick: 1:16 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman: 1:27 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Max Homa: 1:38 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm: 1:49 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland: 2:00 p.m.

Where to watch the 2023 Tour Championship

Jay Monahan and Tyler Dennis speak to the media prior to the 2023 Tour Championship

TV: Tune in to the Golf Channel from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to catch all the live action.

Radio: For a radio broadcast, switch to SiriusXM, which will cover the tournament from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live Stream: Want to watch online? ESPN+ offers a live stream from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Peacock will be streaming from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.