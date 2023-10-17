How to watch the 2023 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, streaming, and more

The 2023 Zozo Championship gears up for action in Japan. The defending champion, Keegan Bradley, is set to defend his title in this tournament, which features a stellar field of 78 players.

With no cut and a thrilling contest ahead, golf fans are eager to catch every moment.

The 2023 Zozo Championship will unfold on the picturesque 7,079-yard, par-70 course at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. What's even more enticing for the players is the purse of $8.5 million, with the winner set to claim a substantial $1,530,000 prize.

With 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking committed to the tournament, the competition is expected to be fierce.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The 2023 Zozo Championship.

Where to watch the 2023 Zozo Championship?

Zozo Championship: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more (Image via Getty)

TV: Golf Channel will provide comprehensive TV coverage of the 2023 Zozo Championship. Fans can tune in for four-hour telecasts each of the four tournament days.

Due to the time difference for the USA viewers, the excitement kicks off on Wednesday night (October 18) and concludes on Saturday night (October 21). The four-hour telecast will be from 11:00 PM to 3:00 AM (ET).

Live Streaming: PGA Tour Live is the go-to streaming platform and is accessible via ESPN+ and Peacock. PGA Tour Live will offer featured group coverage. Peacock will provide simulcasts of Golf Channel’s comprehensive coverage throughout all four days of the tournament.

2023 Zozo Championship Player Field

Keegan Bradley of the United States poses with the trophy (Image via Getty)

David Lingmerth

Callum Tarren

Yuki Inamori

Satoshi Kodaira

Zac Blair

Harry Hall

Aaron Baddeley

Robby Shelton

Mikumu Horikawa

Brandon Wu

Thomas Detry

Taiga Semikawa

Matt Wallace

Mackenzie Hughes

Joel Dahmen

Akshay Bhatia

Cameron Champ

Ryo Ishikawa

Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson

Adam Schenk

K.H. Lee

Collin Morikawa

Adam Scott

Nate Lashley

Keith Mitchell

Austin Eckroat

Taylor Moore

Kurt Kitayama

Xander Schauffele

Mark Hubbard

Matt NeSmith

Aguri Iwasaki

Eric Cole

Will Gordon

Takumi Kanaya

Aaron Rai

Kevin Yu

Trevor Werbylo

S.H. Kim

Sam Stevens

Justin Lower

Alex Noren

Tyson Alexander

Shugo Imahira

Ben Griffin

Justin Suh

Kensei Hirata

Beau Hossler

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryo Hisatsune

Hayden Buckley

Ben Taylor

Young-han Song

Sahith Theegala

Sungjae Im

Kaito Onishi

Nick Taylor

J.J. Spaun

Tom Hoge

Vincent Norrman

Nick Hardy

Cam Davis

Emiliano Grillo

Davis Riley

Garrick Higgo

Rickie Fowler

Keegan Bradley

Hideki Matsuyama

Michael Kim

Sam Ryder

Dylan Wu

Taylor Montgomery

Min Woo Lee

Keita Nakajima

David Lipsky

Andrew Novak

Ryutaro Nagano