How to watch the 2023 Zozo Championship: TV schedule, streaming, and more

The 2023 Zozo Championship gears up for action in Japan. The defending champion, Keegan Bradley, is set to defend his title in this tournament, which features a stellar field of 78 players.
With no cut and a thrilling contest ahead, golf fans are eager to catch every moment.
The 2023 Zozo Championship will unfold on the picturesque 7,079-yard, par-70 course at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. What's even more enticing for the players is the purse of $8.5 million, with the winner set to claim a substantial $1,530,000 prize.
With 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking committed to the tournament, the competition is expected to be fierce.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The 2023 Zozo Championship.
Where to watch the 2023 Zozo Championship?
TV: Golf Channel will provide comprehensive TV coverage of the 2023 Zozo Championship. Fans can tune in for four-hour telecasts each of the four tournament days.
Due to the time difference for the USA viewers, the excitement kicks off on Wednesday night (October 18) and concludes on Saturday night (October 21). The four-hour telecast will be from 11:00 PM to 3:00 AM (ET).
Live Streaming: PGA Tour Live is the go-to streaming platform and is accessible via ESPN+ and Peacock. PGA Tour Live will offer featured group coverage. Peacock will provide simulcasts of Golf Channel’s comprehensive coverage throughout all four days of the tournament.
2023 Zozo Championship Player Field
- David Lingmerth
- Callum Tarren
- Yuki Inamori
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Zac Blair
- Harry Hall
- Aaron Baddeley
- Robby Shelton
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Brandon Wu
- Thomas Detry
- Taiga Semikawa
- Matt Wallace
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Joel Dahmen
- Akshay Bhatia
- Cameron Champ
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Lee Hodges
- Adam Svensson
- Adam Schenk
- K.H. Lee
- Collin Morikawa
- Adam Scott
- Nate Lashley
- Keith Mitchell
- Austin Eckroat
- Taylor Moore
- Kurt Kitayama
- Xander Schauffele
- Mark Hubbard
- Matt NeSmith
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Eric Cole
- Will Gordon
- Takumi Kanaya
- Aaron Rai
- Kevin Yu
- Trevor Werbylo
- S.H. Kim
- Sam Stevens
- Justin Lower
- Alex Noren
- Tyson Alexander
- Shugo Imahira
- Ben Griffin
- Justin Suh
- Kensei Hirata
- Beau Hossler
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Hayden Buckley
- Ben Taylor
- Young-han Song
- Sahith Theegala
- Sungjae Im
- Kaito Onishi
- Nick Taylor
- J.J. Spaun
- Tom Hoge
- Vincent Norrman
- Nick Hardy
- Cam Davis
- Emiliano Grillo
- Davis Riley
- Garrick Higgo
- Rickie Fowler
- Keegan Bradley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Michael Kim
- Sam Ryder
- Dylan Wu
- Taylor Montgomery
- Min Woo Lee
- Keita Nakajima
- David Lipsky
- Andrew Novak
- Ryutaro Nagano