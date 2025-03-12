How to watch The Players Championship 2025? TV and streaming coverage explored

The Players Championship begins Thursday at the iconic TPC Sawgrass, and all of the PGA Tour's biggest stars will be in action.

The world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is aiming to win his third consecutive Players Championship this week. Last year, he became the first player ever to win the tournament twice in a row.

There will be a bevy of different ways to watch the tournament, with a share of the coverage being on NBC, the Golf Channel and ESPN+. The ESPN app, NBC Sports App and Peacock will all also feature golf coverage.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel:

Thursday and Friday: 1-7 pm ET

The tournament will be televised on NBC:

Saturday: 2-7 pm ET

Sunday: 1-7 pm ET

ESPN+ will provide the featured group coverage for all four days of the event. On the NBC Sports App, you can stream both the Golf Channel's TV coverage and NBC's TV coverage.

Who to watch for heading into the tournament

The tournament's $25 million dollar purse will be divied out to the top 82 players in the field of 144. The winner will get $4.5 million, with the top five players all getting more than $1 million.

Shane Lowry practicing at THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Coming into the week, Scottie Scheffler is a heavy favorite to win the event. He's +400 to win the tournament for the third time in a row on both DraftKings Sportsbook and Fanduel Sportsbook.

Scheffler is in search of his first win of 2025, with his last two wins coming at the Hero World Challenge in December and last year's Tour Championship.

There are a plethora of the PGA Tour's top players who are in search of their first victory at The Players Championship.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg are just some of the game's top players in search of their first win at TPC Sawgrass.

Schauffele, who won his first two major championships last year, came in tied for second at the 2024 Players Championship, losing to Scottie Scheffler by a single shot.

Schauffele on hole 17 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2024 (via Getty)

This week will be Schauffele's third event this year. After The Sentry in early January, he missed the next eight weeks due to a rib injury. He played his first event back last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, coming in tied for 40th.

Both Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg are off to a hot start in 2025. Morikawa has finished in solo second twice this year, and Abberg won The Genesis Invitational in February.

Spieth did not play last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, failing to qualify for the event. But he has registered two top ten finishes this year, one at the WM Phoenix Open and one at the Cognizant Classic. Spieth missed the cut at last year's Players Championship.

