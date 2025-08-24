"I bet it’s not Tommy Fleetwood"; "The Captain" - Fans share Tour Championship 2025 winner predictions ahead of Sunday finale

The ongoing Tour Championship is one of the PGA Tour's most anticipated tournaments of the year. Ahead of the final round on Sunday, August 24, fans made predictions on who would emerge victorious at the East Lake Golf Course.
Heading into the final stretch of the 2025 Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay share the lead. However, fans are convinced that the former will fall short for the second time this season.
Having joined the PGA Tour in 2018, Tommy Fleetwood is still in search of his maiden win on the circuit. Just as he lost the lead at the Travelers Championship earlier this year, a fan believes that history will repeat itself in Georgia.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fan wrote (via X @dudeman2266):
"I bet it’s not Fleetwood."
Keegan Bradley had sparked many conversations in the golf community on Saturday. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain carded in a stellar 7 under par 63 round to vault 10 spots up the leaderboard and claim the 4th position with 18 holes left to go.
Fans believe that his determination to be the best golfer is proof of being a Tour Championship winner.
A fan commented (via X @jthompson5891):
"The Captain."
Along with the players mentioned above, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, and Patrick Cantlay are in the mix for the 2025 Tour Championship title. A fan stated that while all five PGA Tour stars are amazing golfers, the decider of the victory is their putting skills.
The fan stated (via X @AlanFriscoDiego):
Here are a few other fans' predictions for the 2025 Tour Championship title (via X @PGATour):
"Although no one likes Cantlay he will probably win," stated a golf enthusiast.
"Scottie is a Sunday closer. If Cantley stays fired up can Scottie catch him? Fleetwood everyone would celebrate, he needs to get a big lead so he can't blow it," stated a fan.
Another fan predicted, "KB and the win will cement his justification for picking himself as player captain."
With Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood in the lead at the 2025 Tour Championship, fans are excited to see the showdown on Sunday. Several members of the golf community also have their bets hedged on a few other players in the top ten.
Updated 2025 Tour Championship odds
Following the conclusion of the penultimate round of the 2025 Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood has the best odds of winning. The Englishman has odds of +220 according to FanDuel to capture his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx Cup Playoff finale.
Scottie Scheffler sits in the fifth place with a 54-hole score of 12 under par. While he is 4 strokes behind the co-leaders, the World No. 1 golfer had odds of +500 to win on Sunday.
Here's a look at the best updated odds of players to win the 2025 Tour Championship heading into the final leg of the prestigious tournament (via FanDuel):
- +220: Tommy Fleetwood (-13)
- +240: Russell Henley (-13)
- +500: Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- +800: Cameron Young (-10)
- +1200: Patrick Cantlay (-10)
- +1400: Robert MacIntyre (-10)
- +2500: Rory McIlroy (-7)