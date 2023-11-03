Jack Nicklaus is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He has won 18 major tournaments, the highest in history. The 83-year-old golfer hardly plays golf these days. In one of his interviews with The Palm Beach Post last month, Nicklaus revealed that his poor skills made him lose interest in playing golf.

He last played at the 2023 Masters as an honorary guest and has since not played. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with the caption saying:

"#JACK Nicklaus says he has not touched a club since the ceremonial tee ball at Augusta: “I would like to go play again… I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls. People always say they want to play how I do. Well, now they can. In fact, I don't think they want to play like I do."

Fans flocked to the comments section to say that Nicklaus could still play at a top level. One user commented:

"I bet Jack can still break 90 from the back tees!"

Another fan tweeted:

"Jack, even if you play one hole, I guarantee it will put a smile on your face," wrote another fan.

A fan wrote:

"Jack, you are still the goat in my book…god bless." jotted another fan.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Exploring Jack Nicklaus's golf career

Jack Nicklaus has won a total of 117 tournaments in his career. He is undoubtedly one of the most successful golfers in the world, with 18 major wins to his name.

Jack Nicklaus had registered 73 victories on the PGA Tour. He won the Masters six times, the PGA Championship five times, the US Open four times and The Open Championship thrice.

Here are some of the notable victories of Jack Nicklaus:

1962 U.S. Open

1963 Masters Tournament

1963 PGA Championship

1965 Masters Tournament

1966 Masters Tournament]

1966 The Open Championship

1967 U.S. Open

1970 The Open Championship

1971 PGA Championship

1972 Masters Tournament

1972 U.S. Open

1973 PGA Championship

1975 Masters Tournament

1975 PGA Championship

1978 The Open Championship

1980 U.S. Open

1980 PGA Championship

1986 Masters Tournament

After having a successful professional career on the PGA Tour, Nicklaus became eligible for the Senior PGA Tour (PGA Tour Champions) in 1990 after he turned 50. He won the Senior Players Championship soon after joining the senior tour. He has won all the senior majors except the Senior Open Championship.