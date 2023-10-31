“I play so poorly” - Jack Nicklaus says golf is ‘not fun’ anymore and it’s been a while since he swung a club

It's been a while since Jack Nicklaus last swung his golf gear. The legendary golfer last hit a tee shot earlier this year in April just before the Masters as an honorary starter. He played alongside Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Nicklaus recently opened up about the game and said that his degrading golfing skills these days have deteriorated his interest in the game.

Speaking about the game, Nicklaus said (via Y! Sports):

"I would like to go play again. I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls. People always say they want to play how I do. Well, now they can. In fact, I don't think want to play like I do."

Jack Nicklaus is one of the most successful golfers in history. He holds numerous records in his name.

Jack Nicklaus's career

Born on January 21, 1940, Nicklaus grew up playing golf in the suburb of Upper Arlington. He started the game at the age of 10 and with years his interest was glorified. He scored 51 for the first nine holes he ever played at Scioto Country Club. He attended Ohio State University and graduated with good grades.

During his amateur career, he changed his mind and switched his career path. Nicklaus planned to remain an amateur golfer and earned his living by doing a job in an insurance company. However, he later changed his mind and turned pro in 1961 and the following year joined the PGA Tour.

Jack Nicklaus decided to start his professional journey when the game was a subsistence living. Earlier this year in an interview with Golf Week, the 83-year-old golfer recalled his initial days of professional golf. He said:

“The first year I played you made the cut — 70 players made the cut, but they only paid 50. And I made money in every tournament I played in my first year. And I had a lot of ’em that I just made the cut."

“I shot 64 in the last round in Pensacola to make last money," he continued. "I think I shot 65 last round in Palm Springs to make maybe last money or close to it. You know, in those days to pick up $250, which is what we were making when we would just make the cut, you know, you wanted that $250. That took care of another week or two of playing golf."

Jack Nicklaus has won 117 professional events in his career. He has won 18 major tournaments, which is the highest in the history of golf. He has won six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Open, and three Open Championships.