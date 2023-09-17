“I do come in with a lot of experience” - Justin Rose embraces mentorship role for Europe Ryder Cup rookies

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just a few weeks away, and as tensions build in both teams to hash out their potential plan of actions, golfer Justin Rose is prepared to do whatever it takes. Teeing it up for team Europe for the sixth time at the Ryder Cup, Justin Rose comes with a whole lot of experience.

His experience also means that Rose will play an important part in the European team dynamics, especially when he has the second highest starts, trailing only to Rory McIlroy's seven. He has thought about the maturity of his role, and how it has changed over the years as he has gained more and more experience.

"I do come in with a lot of experience. But it’s not a role I want to push on any of the younger lads. It needs to be natural and organic. I don’t want to install my views on the others if it is not how they see things," he said via Golf Digest.

While he does not want to force his experience on the younger golfers, but he is more than happy to help if they ever come looking for advise. He will be key in holding the team together and getting them through tough times on the course.

Justin Rose's Ryder Cup experience will come in handy when it comes to new members on the European team

Justin Rose said that he wished he would have asked more questions when he was a new member on the Ryder Cup team. He is already helping form close bonds on the Ryder Cup team. Just recently, he played with Ryder Cup rookie Nicolai Hojgaard at the Wentworth course for the BMW PGA Championship to help him better understand four ball tactics.

“I was just chatting to Nicolai on the course. It was nothing specific, just overall strategy in and around four-balls. I hope he is absorbing things without really realizing it. I could tell he really got what I was saying."

The true bonding for the team started last monday, when the team visited Rome to check out the course that they will be playing on. Needless to say, the European team is raring to go, with the Ryder Cup being held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club between September 30 and October 2.