“I don’t have anything against Woods” – Greg Norman on not talking to his neighbor Tiger Woods

It's not something new for fans to know that Tiger Woods and Greg Norman do not talk to each other, even though they only live half a mile apart in Jupiter.

Their rivalry is not something that started after the formation of the LIV Golf Series. The golfers have not talked to each other for decades. In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2017, Greg Norman spoke about his strange relationship with 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Greg said:

"I don't know him (Tiger Woods), even though we live half a mile from each other. I witnessed, I wouldn't have said one word to Tiger Woods in ten years."

It was pretty strange, and certainly, Bensinger couldn't help but ask him.

"Which is unusual because when you moved to the area Jack Nicholas was nearer, and you reached out."

In response, Norman said:

"To me, it was my moral responsibility if I'm going into a person's backyard is the figurehead of the game of golf. I'm going to go knock on his door and say 'hey jack, I'm here. Can you give me some advice on how I can boom boom boom?' That's what camaraderie and sportsmanship and team spirit all about. I wasn't I'm not looking for a number one but I kind of surprised myself that you know as close as we live."

He added:

"I don't have anything against Tiger Woods."

Tiger Woods and Greg Norman often land in hot water these days because the two support a different series. Woods is totally against the LIV Golf series, while Norman is serving as the CEO of the series.

"I am willing to" - Greg Norman on his conversation with Tiger Woods

Norman and Woods are two of the best golfers the world has ever witnessed. Both have been very successful in their careers and are well-known to their fans.

Norman revealed that he wanted to start a conversation with Tiger but that there had been a barrier that always stopped him. He said:

"I haven't had a conversation with Tiger Woods for anybody to be predetermined, there is a barrier there. I'm willing to. Happy to. But that's his choice and I'm ready to put their choice in life; that's it. It's not going to take any skin off my nose. I just keep doing it in my life and enjoying Jupiter Island, that of being here since 1991."

Tiger Woods and Greg Norman live on Jupiter Island and are neighbors. They were already on bad terms, and now the controversial LIV Golf Series has added more drama to their relationship.

However, Norman is not the only golfer who has not been on good terms with Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion has a controversial relationship with former PGA Tour player Sergio Garcia. Their rivalry was pretty famous during the late 90s and early 2000s. Their on-course fight has made headlines in the newspaper for a long time.

Sergio has also joined LIV Golf, while Tiger Woods is not in favor of the Saudi-backed series.

