“I don’t see LIV succeeding” - Ryder Cup stalwart says Greg Norman is 'out to get' PGA Tour

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has been heavily criticized for his strong stand against the PGA Tour. Ryder Cup stalwart Sam Torrance recently joined in and said that Norman is 'out to get' his rival American Tour. He also went on to state that he doesn’t see LIV “succeeding” in the near future.

The LIV Golf-PGA Tour doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon and Scottish legend Sam Torrance is the latest golfer to join the conversation. He joined a list of golfers by slamming the Greg Norman-led Saudi-backed series. Launching a fresh attack on Norman, Torrance said that he was worsening the split between the two tours.

Opening up on Norman's ‘long-time disgruntlement’ to the PGA Tour to The Scotsman, Sam Torrance said:

"We all love golf and we hate to see it in turmoil… He [Norman] has had a bone to pick with the PGA Tour. The Saudis can’t complain with what he’s achieved and who am I to say someone else should be leading LIV. But we need to find a way. If I knew how to sort it, you would’ve heard from me before.”

He added:

"I don’t see it [LIV] succeeding the way it’s going. It’s only getting worse. Greg has been out to get the tour for a long time."

The 2002 Ryder Cup winning captain’s comments come as the two tours look for solutions to resolve the fight between them. However, Torrance doesn’t think the battle could be resolved with LIV Golf in the frame.

The veteran Scottish golfer went on to echo Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ comments by asking Greg Norman to leave his post. He even referred to ace golfers like Ernie Els and Fred Couples as compatible options for the LIV leadership post.

He said:

"If you put, say Fred Couples or Ernie Els, in his position, they may have said to the tours, ‘look I have all this money here, lets sort this out.’ It’s hard to find a place for LIV. The US Tour is not going to let it go, that won’t get fixed.”

LIV CEO Greg Norman pays ‘zero attention’ to Rory McIlroy

It is pertinent to note that Sam Torrance’s comments urging Greg Norman to leave his post come just weeks after Rory McIlroy called for the same. Amid the rise in demand for his ousting, the Aussie came out to defend himself and said that he didn’t pay any attention to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as they had their “own agenda.”

Speaking in an interview with Today's Golf, Greg Norman said:

"I pay zero attention to McIlroy and Woods, right? They have their agenda for whatever reason… They’re saying whatever they want to say. It has no bearing or effect on me. I’m going to be with LIV for a long, long period of time.”

He further added:

"I am not going anywhere. I don’t care what anybody says. I’m not going anywhere. I am so proud of the position I am in and maybe, maybe, it’s my leadership that has them scared. Maybe…”

Norman went on to list his accomplishments as the LIV CEO throughout the year and exuded confidence in LIV Golf League 2023.

