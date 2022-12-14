“There’s quite a lot of money” - Jason Day says he could consider joining LIV Golf

Jason Day could become the latest Australian golfer to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The former World No. 1 has now come out to state that he doesn’t mind golfers making the move as there’s “quite a lot of money” on offer.

Opening up about the Saudi-backed series, Day said that he is on the fence. The Aussie revealed that he remains close to compatriot Cameron Smith, who made the switch earlier this year. While Day said that he wouldn’t defect to the rebel series right now, he also didn’t dismiss the chances of moving in the future.

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post during the 2022 QBE Shootout about a possible move to LIV Golf, Jason Day said:

“I definitely would say no. I wouldn’t go as of now… Who knows in a year’s time, you might think differently.”

It is pertinent to note that Day has been linked to LIV for a while now. The golfer has been rumored to be joining the controversial series ever since fellow Aussie Smith left the PGA Tour. The Open champion became the top-rated golfer on LIV and went on to lead LIV Golf’s all-Australian team Punch.

Now, Day himself has come out to state that he wouldn’t mind joining the likes of Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby as prominent Aussies in the breakaway series.

Speaking about the player defection to LIV, Jason Day said:

“I don’t blame some of the guys for going because there’s quite a lot of money these guys are earning. I understand it. For me, it just depends on how you feel about major championships, and I know that’s all up in the air right now if they’re going to play or not, and they don’t have world ranking points out there.”

He went on to state that the PGA-LIV divide was “disappointing.” The 35-year-old, who has won 12 PGA Tour events, said that Smith made the right move by making the jump.

Speaking about Cameron Smith, Day said:

“He’s definitely a friend, we just haven’t spoken. All those guys out there are my friends. Some of the friendships fractured between some of the guys who have been more outspoken… I don’t mind the guys leaving.”

Jason Day wants PGA Tour-LIV Golf to co-exist

Jason Day stated that he wishes the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could co-exist. He said that the American tour could run January to August, and the Saudi-backed series could follow for all golfers to play in either event.

He added:

“I honestly wish the tours could join somehow. That would be great… I think that could potentially work if you want to do it.”

With this, the former World No. 1 became the latest on the list of golfers calling for a truce between the two sides. However, it will be interesting to see which side he chooses to be on once the LIV-PGA fight worsens beyond repair.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman remains the series’ biggest attraction for Aussie golfers. The former PGA Tour star is the most famous Australian golfer of all time and many, including Jason Day, would be happy to follow his path.

